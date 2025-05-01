Deer Hunting Diseases

Medical Conditions Arise

However, there is a downside to all this forced introspection. Soon after your mind sweeps out the clutter of day-to-day worry, another more immediate problem invariably begins to surface — you have lost all feeling in your buttocks.

After approximately one hour sitting motionless in a deer stand, waterfowl blind or behind a spotting scope, your muscles and joints combine to build a catalog of pains that would do a medieval torturer proud. After having experienced perhaps thousands of such motionless hours, I’m an expert in the matter, so I’m going to offer you a brief overview of the symptoms and describe some of the more common types of maladies hunters suffer during a day afield:

• Mr. Charles Horse: Everyone is familiar with muscle cramps, but hunters take the concept to an entirely new level. The deer-blind muscle cramp is much like the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor — one minute you are sitting quietly on a Sunday morning, the next moment it feels as if Zero has strafed your calf muscle with its twin 7.7mm guns.

This condition usually results in the hunter thrashing around violently while having a “vowel movement” (involuntarily making a noise which sounds like “AaaaeeeeeEEEIIIIooOOoooyouuuuu”) and pounding his or her leg in an effort to relieve the cramp. Such gyrations are moderately effective, but there is one other scientifically-proven treatment — shouting a long string of the most-horrifying curse words you personally know. Research has shown that this is almost 5% effective in relieving pain, though it isn’t particularly helpful with hunting for the remainder of your day.

• Tingle-butt: This odd sensation begins in the posterior region and spreads slowly, like a winter frost sneaking across the landscape, to eventually transform your entire backside into something less sensate than a granite boulder.

It always happens the same way. You’re sitting quietly, deeply engaged in contemplation, when you shift your weight and suddenly realize your posterior is now absent without proper authorization or approval. Luckily, I have found one positive benefit of tingle-butt: once the bum is numb, you can sit in virtually any place, including a patch of cholla cactus, without further discomfort.

• Mystery Hand (or Foot): A close relative of tingle-butt, this problem arises when an extremity becomes completely anesthetized due to blood flow restriction or profound cold. This is usually discovered only after the deer or elk of a lifetime comes stumbling into view. As you raise your gun or bow, you realize one hand is now as helpful, shooting-wise, as a banana slug.

When suffering Mystery Hand, your shot will likely miss the animal badly and strike the farmer’s nearby grain storage bin, resulting in a fountain of soybeans spouting from the side of the metal structure to cascade into the open window of the farmer’s pickup truck parked next to it. As you’re sitting in the local jail awaiting trial for “Count I – Criminal Mischief,” you’ll have plenty of time to remind yourself: “Always Pack Those Gloves!”