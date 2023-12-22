“I Like Kids, But Not Yours"

Sadly, my taste for outdoor living runs more toward windswept mountain ridges or quiet wooded glades rather than the chaos of the State Park canvas jungle. Watching the antics of fellow campground residents, I realized many people are convinced the rules of genteel living can, and should, be suspended in the outdoors.

Therefore, I have therefore decided to put on a Miss Manners frock — a tasteful camouflage pattern — and present my version of the 10 Rules of Campground Etiquette.

1. The outdoors is not a giant motel room intended for fraternity-like beer bashes.

2. The sounds of nature are vastly preferable to the Rolling Stones blaring at daybreak over a 500,000-watt speaker system apparently stolen from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

3. The burning of picnic tables, trail markers and wet cardboard food containers produce noxious fumes, casting a pall over the campground similar to Mexico City in August. Here’s a tip: buy wood from the campground host.

4. Along the same lines — If the air temperature is so high birds are bursting into flame while inflight and nuns are openly cursing like sailors, do you really need a campfire?

5. I like children, but not yours. Please keep the little miscreants in your own area unless otherwise invited.

6. If you arrive late, attempt to set up as unobtrusively as possible. Lying awake last week, we could not decide whether our neighbor was pitching camp or conducting a new symphonic opus titled “Four Movements for trashcan lid, hammer and loud voices.”

7. Dogs add spice to camping, as in, “Oooh, what’s on the bottom of your shoe?!?”

8. Have I mentioned the Rolling Stones at 6 AM?

9. A man whose stomach resembles a bucket of drywall spackle should wear a shirt in public. It goes without saying shorts should be kept pulled up while squatting during campsite chores. Remember, “Crack Kills.”

10. Stealing picnic tables is a capital offense.