October is a good month to remind local community newspapers, talk radio in your region and anyone else who will listen that without hunters and the broader firearms community, state fish and wildlife agencies and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) might be shadows of their present selves.

It’s something a lot of so-called “conservationists” and “environmentalists” may not care to acknowledge. After all, a fair number of those folks are anti-gunners but they can’t avoid the math.

When the gun control crowd starts demanding new restrictions, one course of action they may not see coming would be to demand to know why they want to hurt wildlife. Make this part of your argument and use the available data to back it up.

Thanks to firearms and ammunition sales, the Federal Aid to Wildlife Restoration Act fund is pretty healthy these days. For Fiscal Year 2021, FWS was able to apportion a whopping $678,894,449 to the 50 states plus the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Like it or not, being able to showcase this unmistakably valuable program is a marvelous way to defend your Second Amendment rights. Because hunters and all of those non-hunters who still purchase millions of cartridges and shotgun shells, tens of thousands of firearms and related products, we can lay claim to being the nation’s foremost conservationists and wildlife supporters.