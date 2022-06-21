Grass-Grooming Governance

Agrarian Philosophy

In the last 24 hours I have killed two water moccasins in the lake serving as my backyard. This makes an even 60 since we built the house. Don’t feel sorry for them. We built the lake ourselves. They wouldn’t be here at all were it not for us.

The monsters breed like rats. Poisonous snakes kill between 50,000 and 100,000 people around the globe each year. The world has no shortage of venomous reptiles.

Today’s first snake I killed at a slant range of maybe 15 meters with a suppressed TacSol .22 pistol. I nailed him on my second shot. I then expended another six just for insurance.

The other snake was as long as my arm and had been lurking near my back patio. By the time I got out with my rifle, another superb integrally suppressed TacSol product, he was maybe 50 meters away and moving erratically. I connected with him after about 10 rounds and then peppered him until he sank just to be sure. In total I spent 22 rounds making sure the toothy menace was no more. As a rural American I choose not to carry three 10-round magazines for my .22 rifle. I prefer the single big one. How can I convey this fact to Joe Biden and his pals?