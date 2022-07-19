Game Time!

Be Nice

Don’t misunderstand. Nobody needs to get in any candidate’s face about gun rights; belligerence is not the way to win the hearts and minds of people who may get elected this fall — and whose votes you will need when it’s time to pass legislation. We’ve seen before how this can backfire, resulting in another defeat snatched from the jaws of victory, something for which conservatives and occasionally gun rights activists are famous.

The first thing to remember is to not repeat the mistakes of anti-gunners, the biggest one being overreach. Virginia anti-gunners went overboard when they grabbed power in 2020 and it cost them all three statewide offices and the legislative majority in Richmond.

Gun owners need to practice self-control, while at the same time moving our agenda forward without being boorish about it. Be willing to work with lawmakers to further their understanding of your issue while acknowledging their concerns

Settle on a handful of priorities — and stick to them. Address each issue, and once you’ve accomplished one thing, move on and solve another. By moving forward one step at a time, you’re less likely to hit a wall.

Let’s say Republicans sweep Congress, same as they did in 1994 via the Contract With America. This has certainly been the prediction for the past several months and Capitol Hill anti-gunners are worried. What should a victorious Second Amendment community push for in January?

First and foremost, if gun owners do win, make sure the new majority nails the coffin permanently shut on Joe Biden’s extremist gun control agenda:

• NO to one-gun-per-month

• NO to bans on original capacity magazines for rifles and pistols

• NO national waiting periods

• NO to bans on modern semi-auto sport/utility rifles

• NO to licensing and registration and regulation of sport/utility rifles under NFA 1934.

At the state level, a good start would be to work on passage of “constitutional carry” in your state. Twenty-five states — half the nation — now have permit-less carry and it is time for the other half of the country to get aboard. All of the arguments against this common-sense approach to exercising the right to bear arms are nonsense since the criminal element already carries without a license or permit. It’s time for the good guys to have an even playing field with the bad guys.

Another effort with enormous positive benefits would be to push for basic firearms safety classes in the public schools. Right now, during the campaign season, is a good time to bounce this idea off candidates looking for your support, just to see how they react.

Of course it will not be as simple as just snapping one’s fingers. One key to success in January and February is to get out the vote in November so you can help elect a veto-proof majority in your state legislature. If you can do that, it’s game on when your legislature convenes even if you have an anti-gun governor. September is the month to start working on getting out the vote, because you can bet your enemies are working overtime to get their voters out.

This November’s election could be the most important in your lifetime. Do not sit this one out, expecting others to do your job. Too many gun owners have done this in the past, only to wonder why national organizations such as the NRA, GOA or CCRKBA didn’t save the day. As the late Neal Knox used to remind every audience he spoke with, you are the “gun lobby.”