Full-Bore Custom

It was bound to happen eventually. Being basically a “stock-box gun” kind of guy, I finally dipped my toe into custom waters. Sure, I tweak and primp my guns, but never full-blown customs!



I usually pass on those — they’re only for guys with “means,” right? But funny things happen as we age. We realize there actually is an end of the road, when we have more miles behind us than in front. The road behind had some potholes, and we’d paid our share of tolls but eventually the road ahead smoothed out, allowing us to enjoy some of the finer things in life. Now, I find myself occasionally traveling the custom route.