Down To Business

We set up in a line abreast, resting our rifles on shooting sticks. After making sure everyone was ready, Heath explained he would count down and on “zero,” we would all fire. After verifying in hushed whispers we understood the plan, he began:
“Three-Two-One …”

Nothing. “You guys were supposed to fire on zero,” Heath said in a gruff whisper. We all nodded in agreement.
“Three-Two-One …” Silence again.

“Are you guys messing with me?” the increasingly aggravated Porter asked. He then paused — “Okay, I get it. I’ll say ‘zero’ this time.”

When “zero” was finally uttered aloud, we all fired simultaneously and the biggest pig instantly dropped. Within a half-second, a hurricane of pork pandemonium whipped across the field.