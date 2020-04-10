Where Am I?

I wasn’t being taken to a lonely spot by anti-government rebels in some southern hemisphere backwater, to be tortured and ultimately shot as a Yankee spy. In spite of obvious similarities to an over-wrought secret-agent drama, my current situation didn’t involve any international drama. I was going hunting — specifically night-time feral hog control hunting in northern Florida.

This was definitely a high-adventure activity and I soon discovered chasing groups of nuisance porkers in the dark is just behind defusing nuclear weapons and right ahead of alligator wrestling in terms of sporty adventure. In all, it is a fine and heady mix of exhilaration, fear and hearing loss.

Our guide for the night was Heath Porter, the president of Night Ops, Inc., a Florida-based manufacturer of custom AR-platform rifles built specifically for predator hunting and feral pig control.

Heath used to guide hunters professionally on his pig control hunts but soon realized leading strangers armed with semi-automatic rifles around in the dark wasn’t the best way to maximize your lifetime memberships. “The money was good,” Heath noted, “but I want to live.”

Our hunt started well after sunset north of Choctawhatchee Bay in the Florida panhandle. Heath is hired by area farmers to maintain some semblance of control over the pigs, which are a major nuisance. If you haven’t seen what pigs can do to farm field, it’s stunning — the end result looks like somebody used the field for artillery practice. Meanwhile the pigs are next door, doing the same thing.