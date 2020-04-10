Florida Bedlam
Pigs ran everywhere, like angry fire ants after you kick over the anthill. Though ants do sometimes bite, they don’t weigh north of 200 lbs. nor sport fighting tusks. It was a highly exciting moment — a mixture of gunfire, snorts, shouts, squeals and general mayhem. Some pigs dropped instantly, others took a few more shots to connect as you figured out the lead and angle through the thermal scopes. I was surprised to discover, from a standing start, pigs are much faster than thoroughbred racehorses or so it seemed.
I was using a Ruger Model 556 lower with a home-built 300 AAC Blackout upper receiver, mated to a FLIR Apollo Pro 100mm optic (which they won’t sell to ordinary civilians anymore as of January 2020). If I did my job, the 300 BLK is pure poison for pigs.
When it was over, a grinning Heath asked, “What did you think of that?”
Through chattering teeth, all I could manage to say was a strangled, “Ungummph, pgwaaaf” which roughly translates to “Wow, that was cool!”
I was shaking like a hypothermia victim, my ears tinkled from the permanent damage done by more than 60 rounds of rifle fire (I’d forgotten my ear plugs) and my chest heaved like I had just run a marathon. I also knew most types of hunting had just gone down several notches in my book
Our crew stayed out until a bleary-eyed 4 a.m. and wrought significant damage on the pig population while seven coyotes also fell to our efforts. It was truly one of the most memorable hunts in my 40 years of blood sport.
Best of all, I discovered zero could be a pretty exciting concept.