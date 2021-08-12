Fishing Guns

Who, Indeed?

I frantically raised my hand in the manner of a fourth-grader who drank too much fruit punch. Fortunately, after the Second Vice President in Charge of Acknowledgement realized I was asking to make a point, I began my earnest pitch.

First off, for better or worse, I’m the obvious choice to helm this new publication. Though firearms consume approximately 27 hours of my brainpower each day, I also spend one or two minutes each hour daydreaming about fish and fishing. I’m equally happy lying behind a precision rifle, whanging steel with my .45, cradling a side-by-side 20-gauge while following an English setter with a nose full of quail — or stumbling down a creek armed with a flyrod intent on pestering the local smallmouth bass or taking my boat onto the ocean in search of disappointment (I’m not a very good saltwater angler). Shooting is both my vocation and avocation, but overall I prefer to think of myself — to steal a term from the late Peter Hathaway Capstick — a “Professional Small Boy,” full of wild and terrible enthusiasms which encompass both shooting and angling.

Thus, I’m the perfect person to meld the world of fish and firearms. Thus emboldened I proposed a whole new magazine based on “Gishing,” a portmanteau of “Gun” and “Fishing.” I thought it was a very catchy name, though I’ll admit it sounds like a veterinary procedure or some obscure rule of grammar.

“Sorry, Jim, I can’t meet you for lunch. A bunch of the cattle need gishing and I probably won’t be done until mid-afternoon….”

Regardless of any potential title confusion, I think it’s a strong concept. In fact, I’ve already written the first cover story and will now share some excerpts from “Bustin’ Caps on Carp and Crappie: Best guns for any fish!”

Bluegill — Everyone’s first catch, the bluegill is a popular and easy-to-find species, making it ideal for everyone from the novice to the expert. As bluegills are unpretentious, small and often caught by kids, a lighter, easy-to-use gun such as a Chipmunk rifle in .22 Short is ideal. Of course, adults enjoy catching them also and as such anglers tend to be panfish specialists, a high-quality .22 rimfire trainer is perfect.

Bass — The “Bucketmouth” is truly “America’s fish” and as such, deserving of a classic 12-gauge pump such as the Remington 870, Mossberg 500 or perhaps an heirloom side-by-side. Of course, if you’re down south where the bass grow big and burley, more firepower is necessary so 3″ double-aught buck or even slugs aren’t out of place in your angler’s tackle box. If you’re targeting swifter, more aggressive smallmouth bass, a quality semi-auto in 20 gauge is perfect.

Crappie — As crappie tend to hang in groups ranging from 100 to a million-plus, a high-capacity firearm is important. Most anglers on the Professional Crappie Hunting Tournament Series use something belt-fed, the most popular being the M249 Light Machine Gun and the H&K HG4.

Trout — Trout have a certain panache so you’ll need a stylish gun — preferably something requiring a credit check prior to purchase. To ensure being welcomed into the rarified club of hardcore trout junkies, the best choices in firearms include classic double rifles from Westley-Richards, Holland and Hollard or Purdey.