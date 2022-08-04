Forgive me reader, for I have sinned: I spoke to “The Media.”

Yes, those media — a national news outlet which is also well known for not being very friendly to the firearms industry. In fact, I suspect they use the terms “baby-murdering psychopath” and “firearm owner” interchangeably during interoffice conversations.

So why the heck did I return their call?

It goes back to habits learned during my days as a Public Information Officer (PIO). Yep, I was one of those people who stood in front of TV cameras groping for pleasant-sounding euphemisms to describe the condition of a dead body that had been floating in a pond for two weeks. (Who knew suppression of gagging was a public relations skill?)

One basic tenet of good PR is “feed the animals.” Of course, here we’re referring to the media, even though at least 2.5% of them don’t really deserve the pejorative. What this idea means is illustrated by a scene you’ve undoubtedly witnessed: If somebody in power doesn’t give the TV station or newspaper reporter a quote, they’ll invariably find and interview the lowest-IQ mouth-breathing numbskull in town. And, without fail, he or she won’t have anything nice to say about you.