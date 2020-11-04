Everything Happens For A Reason — Part 2

New Job

I found out on Monday morning when Dot called me from her office to tell me “get down here and apply at the factory” since they were hiring. I soon was hired at a job making three times what I had been making. Now we could start a family of our own. If Dot had not left the keys in the apartment perhaps none of this would’ve happened.

The downside to my new job was I hated every minute. There had to be a better reason for winding up there besides financial. I dreaded going to work — was there really a reason for this? Had I taken the wrong fork in the road? Would I be spending the rest of my life working six nights a week in a tire factory and hoping someday to get enough seniority to actually work days? There had to be a reason. I was about to find out.

The only positive reason I could find was financial. I was now making enough money Dot could quit work, stay home and we could start a family of our own. We soon had a baby on the way.