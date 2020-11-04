Everything Happens For A Reason — Part 2

The Voice
In the summer of 1960 we were sitting in church on a Sunday evening and I heard an audible voice — I could still hear in those days — however it would not have made any difference because this was a voice only for me. I do know God speaks to us in many ways — through other people, through His Word, through his beautiful creation and perhaps sometimes directly.
As I sat there I heard the voice say to me “I want you to teach.” It seemed strange as I was already helping Dot teach preschoolers in Sunday school but this wasn’t what the voice meant. “I want you to go to school and become a teacher.” Say what you will about this, I can only say it was definitely real to me. Now I had my reason for what had been happening. Now I knew why I was working nights. I did not hesitate, but rather drove 30 miles to Kent State University the next morning and registered for fall classes.