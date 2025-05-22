End of an Era

Pointing Fingers

The blame clearly lies with the internet, specifically YouTube. I know, it’s a “boomer thing” to fault the internet for everything bad in the world, but let me explain my position and see if you don’t agree.

1. The Old Way of Becoming A Nationally-known Firearms Writer — You start out writing a shooting or outdoor column for the local newspaper, perhaps for free. You grow more popular and they agree to pay you a pittance. If you keep at it, you eventually develop a bit of a following, which opens other, bigger, doors. Alternately, you send out dozens of queries and finally get picked up to write “shorts” or news items for a regional or association magazine. Either way, you’ve started the long journey to becoming a gun journalist.

In every case, through lots of trial-and-error — mostly error — millions of words of practice and hours of counselling (or screaming) from harried and sometimes-gruff editors, you perfect your craft. It takes years and along the way you kiss a lot of toads and dash many, many hopes. But, if you keep at it through thick and thin, you eventually make the big time.

Throughout this process of “making it,” you continued to learn more about guns, hunting, competition, firearms self-defense and all the other stuff necessary to develop informed and educated opinions people want to hear. And, even after your byline finally appears someplace “important,” you continue to study both shooting and the practice of slinging words. But now, let’s look at …

2. The New Way of Becoming A Famous Gun “Content Creator” — Buy a cell phone.

Today someone with a phone camera can start ranting, record a few minutes of their mostly fact-free opinion, edit with free software then upload the result to YouTube. If you are outrageous enough — arm-waving, cursing, trashing manufacturers — the algorithms that drive these things will soon reward you with viewers. Another popular cinematography technique known as “T&A” works well if you are so-equipped biologically.

The starting point for this new paradigm was “The Blogger.” Twenty years ago, if you had basic internet savvy and could build a website, you were now “a publisher” and could “print” whatever you had the temerity to say. This was the moment when the world started to tilt off-axis because understanding HTML coding didn’t necessarily mean you could write a coherent sentence. It certainly didn’t certify you knew what the heck you were talking about. Now we have easy-to-use social media serving this same function.

In the end, folks using this newfangled path into gun journalism weren’t forced to learn a single thing, weren’t vetted and have no real requirement for even basic knowledge of the subject at hand. The main currency of this Brave New World is personality coupled with outlandish opinions. If you embody those two things, you can become a massive star literally overnight even though you’re not completely sure which end of the gun makes all the noise.