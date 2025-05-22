End of an Era
The Dinosaurs are Disappearing
I’m writing this the same day I learned John Taffin had passed. His death wasn’t unexpected so unlike the situations with writers Mike Venturino and Mark Hampton last year, we’re saddened more than shocked. Much more has been and will be said about John and his place among gun writers, but suffice it to say that he was a giant — or more accurately, a dinosaur.
I don’t mean the term disparagingly. It’s an apt metaphor because dinosaurs absolutely ruled the landscape during their time but they eventually disappeared due to a changing world. John certainly was among the “writer royalty” of this word-slinging business but it’s the last part of that statement I wanted to touch upon further.
End Times
You see, I’m afraid once guys like Taffin are gone, they won’t be coming back. In fact, I’d wager you’ll see a wooly mammoth stumbling across the plains again before you find another gun writer who had the power to change an industry with a few keystrokes.
I’m not alone in this supposition. It’s been a topic of conversation among the principals here at FMG after we faced the loss of the three legendary figures I mentioned. While you can never fill the shoes of someone so imposing as John Taffin, we still need to fill our pages with writings from people who have some comparable level of skill, expertise and personality. The trouble is, there aren’t any.
I know, because we’re always trying to find people who can write like the scribes of old, people like Hampton, Venturino and now Taffin. It’s a tough standard to meet and I feel like the crew we currently have assembled here at GUNS is truly a “who’s who” of working gun writers — but the bench is nearly empty.
Pointing Fingers
The blame clearly lies with the internet, specifically YouTube. I know, it’s a “boomer thing” to fault the internet for everything bad in the world, but let me explain my position and see if you don’t agree.
1. The Old Way of Becoming A Nationally-known Firearms Writer — You start out writing a shooting or outdoor column for the local newspaper, perhaps for free. You grow more popular and they agree to pay you a pittance. If you keep at it, you eventually develop a bit of a following, which opens other, bigger, doors. Alternately, you send out dozens of queries and finally get picked up to write “shorts” or news items for a regional or association magazine. Either way, you’ve started the long journey to becoming a gun journalist.
In every case, through lots of trial-and-error — mostly error — millions of words of practice and hours of counselling (or screaming) from harried and sometimes-gruff editors, you perfect your craft. It takes years and along the way you kiss a lot of toads and dash many, many hopes. But, if you keep at it through thick and thin, you eventually make the big time.
Throughout this process of “making it,” you continued to learn more about guns, hunting, competition, firearms self-defense and all the other stuff necessary to develop informed and educated opinions people want to hear. And, even after your byline finally appears someplace “important,” you continue to study both shooting and the practice of slinging words. But now, let’s look at …
2. The New Way of Becoming A Famous Gun “Content Creator” — Buy a cell phone.
Today someone with a phone camera can start ranting, record a few minutes of their mostly fact-free opinion, edit with free software then upload the result to YouTube. If you are outrageous enough — arm-waving, cursing, trashing manufacturers — the algorithms that drive these things will soon reward you with viewers. Another popular cinematography technique known as “T&A” works well if you are so-equipped biologically.
The starting point for this new paradigm was “The Blogger.” Twenty years ago, if you had basic internet savvy and could build a website, you were now “a publisher” and could “print” whatever you had the temerity to say. This was the moment when the world started to tilt off-axis because understanding HTML coding didn’t necessarily mean you could write a coherent sentence. It certainly didn’t certify you knew what the heck you were talking about. Now we have easy-to-use social media serving this same function.
In the end, folks using this newfangled path into gun journalism weren’t forced to learn a single thing, weren’t vetted and have no real requirement for even basic knowledge of the subject at hand. The main currency of this Brave New World is personality coupled with outlandish opinions. If you embody those two things, you can become a massive star literally overnight even though you’re not completely sure which end of the gun makes all the noise.
But Wait …
Now, if there are one or two younger people reading this, I’ll cut off your protest before it starts — I’ll admit there are people doing good work on YouTube. In fact, the FMG family is doing quite well on The Tube and my own podcast is destined to rule the entire known gun talk world someday soon. So, I love “new media” and believe it can be a force for good, or at least provide good information and entertainment.
However, there is all the rest. When you consider YouTube receives approximately 30,000 hours of uploaded video per hour every day, there’s a lot of folks creating content. This is the world younger people have grown up within and they don’t see a need to learn something, anything, before waving their arms in front of their own camera. It’s a proven path to fame and glory.
But that doesn’t mean it’s right.
And this, I believe, is why we have a hard time finding writers — oops, I used that word again. It’s “Content Creator” — worth a damn. Those who really know their stuff get snatched up like gold nuggets lying on the street, while the rest promise tons of good “analytics,” “engagement” and other such buzz words but always fall short.
So where does all this leave us? First, I’ll agree there are younger folks out there who have shot a revolver more than once and know why John M. Browning was famous. However, when you compare the average modern Gun Tube “star,” influencer or blogger to John Taffin, Mike Venturino or Mark Hampton, the comparison is so poor as to be sad and laughable.
Those guys were single-minded enough that writing was really a vehicle for them to continue focusing on the things they loved. It paid the bills and allowed them to revel in their chosen pursuit. Actually, shooting wasn’t a topic to these men, it was life. Not a “lifestyle,” whatever that means, but simply and completely “life.”
The Difference
Make no mistake, they were proud to be writers but even if they had only appeared in the local Jaycees newsletter, they would have continued to immerse themselves in their shared passion regardless. Guns were their only love, not the fame that came from talking about guns. I guess this is the biggest difference between them and today’s average “content creator.”
I don’t have an answer to this supply-side problem affecting most hobby-focused media. Maybe there isn’t one. However, due to the passing of John, my main goal was to point out we’re living in what I believe is possibly the final stand of the old-school gun writer. Someday soon, these unique individuals won’t be around to share the lifetime of hard-earned information, opinion and adventures we got to experience vicariously — and joyfully.
Fortunately, we’re not there yet, but don’t take it for granted that great gun stories written by thoughtful experts will always be around. Enjoy it all now because just like dinosaurs, the day will come when we’re all buried under the shifting sands of time.
Even worse, those buried gun writer remains won’t decompose into crude oil reserves in a couple of million years … it’ll undoubtedly turn into natural gas. (rimshot!)