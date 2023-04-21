Don’t lose it!

Criteria

First, a good holster will retain the gun against the force of gravity, meaning the firearm stays in place even if you fall, slip, hang from your toes or otherwise end up in some non-standard non-vertical position. If you’ve ever seen a person stumble and cause their gun to suddenly go frisking across the terrazzo like a crackhead Easter Bunny, you understand why this is important. It’s also fairly easy to grasp the complications arising if your gun suddenly appears on the ground next to your opponent during non-lethal grappling or fisticuffs.

Secondly, a properly functioning gun won’t go bang unless you pull the trigger so any device used to carry a firearm on your person should protect the trigger and trigger guard. If you are going to ignore everything else said here, please don’t overlook this one simple design factor — the bullet you prevent from accidentally firing might have your name on it!

In regards to a certain formerly popular holster, which uses a trigger-finger-activated release, what can I say except “Don’t”? Yes, the design is fast and intuitive, but the documented results have shown some people play a little too fast and get hot lead in the leg or foot for their trouble. It has happened too many times to count, which is why many training centers and ranges have banned these holsters.

A holster should also keep the gun in one place until you move it. If you must obtain your pistol in an emergency, having it drifting randomly around your waistline isn’t exactly the best approach to a smooth and fast draw stroke.

This is where the notorious belt clip holster often fails. My current everyday carry rig does utilize a belt clip but it is so well-built, robust and aggressive, I frequently require a team of professional riggers to take off my slacks. Most cheap rigs aren’t this strong and somewhere in my home is a box of discarded holsters with belt clips bent and splayed due to various mishaps.

In one case, a clip barely caught on a door frame after my shirt rode up, then over-extended briefly, recoiled backwards then slapped my back fat so hard I thought I’d been shot through the love handles. As it were, the holster was ruined and I had a weird bruise to explain to my wife. Fortunately, I didn’t lose my gun, but the lesson is simple — don’t buy cheap belt-clip holsters.

Probably the most-overlooked or ignored requirement for a CCW holster is the ability to stay open after the gun has been withdrawn. In nearly every circumstance where a pistol is presented, you’ll eventually need to return the gun to its garage. Whether the threat has downgraded, you need two hands to fight or escape, or you need to perform first aid, being able to easily stow your gun can be a critical issue.

After all, even if the threat abated for the moment, it doesn’t mean you won’t need your gun a second time. If it has already started to slide down your pants after being stuffed into your waistband or it’s lying on a dumpster just across the alley, you’ve voluntarily disarmed yourself.

As a side note, don’t take this as an endorsement of “speed holstering,” a technique that is apparently now a thing on the internet. If you required a gun in your hand, there really isn’t a legitimate necessity to shift into reverse and put it to bed as fast as possible. I predict this latest online tactical fad will quickly disappear once a few more people have butt-shot themselves.