DIY heavy hitters for your .45 Colt

The Line-Up

The five slugs I’m about to share with you are fairly new to me. I’ve been experimenting with them the past few years besides my usual cast of characters. Who doesn’t enjoy experimenting with new bullets? These bullets are accurate and up to any job I could ask them to perform. The trick is knowing what slug to use for which particular shot.

Admittedly, Elmer’s 454424 has provided excellent results on several deer and a cow elk, providing total penetration on side lung shots, the elk from over 120 yards away. But what if the angle isn’t perfect and we need more penetration from a cross-raking shot? This is where heavier bullets are worth their weight in gold.

The five slugs I’m going to tell you about come from MP Molds. All are capable of 1″ to 1.5″ for five shots at 25 yards or around 2″ at 50 yards. The loads are for large-framed Ruger revolvers or equivalent.