Dial Keith-358429

Some History

Elmer’s famous trilogy of terror, caliber-wise, utilizing his famous “Keith” bullet design started with the Lyman 429421 for the .44 Special. He abandoned the .45 Colt SAA in 1927, when he blew it up on the 4th of July with heavy handloads of his own making. Oops!



He also designed the Lyman 454423 for use in the .45 ACP/Auto Rim. The 454424 followed shortly after for the .45 Colt. Lastly was the Lyman 358429, designed for heavy loads in S&W N-Frame .38/44 sixguns.



Elmer’s long-nosed design was greatly designed, making it more aerodynamic, hence flatter shooting, but it had a drawback. It wasn’t conducive to loading in .357 Magnum brass in S&Ws of the day. Bear in mind Elmer designed this bullet before the advent of the .357 Magnum, but his hot-loaded .38s got some people thinking.

Elmer designed it to be loaded in .38 Special cases, maximizing nose length and placing the crimp-groove so overall length would maximize powder capacity in the S&W .38/44 Outdoorsman.



If loaded in .357 Magnum brass, roll-crimping over the front driving band was necessary so the nose wouldn’t protrude from the cylinder. Elmer added a fourth caliber to his trilogy in 1963-64 for the newly developed .41 Magnum, with Lyman’s 410459.