As we reach the collective end of the deer season in many locales where this magazine is read — or is otherwise put to good use in the hunting camp outhouse — I believe both regular readers of this column might find it interesting to review the personal journal and expedition notes of an outstanding hunter.

Unfortunately, this hunter didn’t keep a written record so I’m forced to share my own rough scratchings from deer season 2020. Here is the unabridged version of the heroic account:

Day 1 — Within moments of sun-up, I see a giant buck meandering around the woods at the edge of visibility. After a few heart-pounding moments, he finally melts back into the undergrowth for good. Later, around noon, I’m nearly trampled by three more bucks in a thicket as I head back to my truck. Unfortunately, no shots are taken.

Reminder to self: If the season doesn’t end well, you can always write a column based on today’s experience using a tried-and-true professional outdoor writer literary technique — humble-bragging how you tagged the massive 28-pointer with a 500-yard offhand running shot. I’m confident readers won’t mind if the buck in question is actually still mincing around the woods in perfect health.

Day 2 — Lots and lots of deer sign but no sightings. There is an exceptionally friendly squirrel living in the tree next to my deer stand. I’ve named him Claude. Unlike the other squirrels blithely scurrying around the forest floor minding their own business, Claude realizes what I’m doing and frequently comes by to sit and stare at me. Perhaps he’s lonely.

Day 3 — Nearly attacked by a squadron of songbirds. Apparently we’re in the middle of a significant migration as there are all sorts of small woodpeckers, chickadees, cardinals, waxwings and other birds I can’t identify flitting around my head. Often they are so close I can hear the cat purr-noise of their wings as they fly near my head. No sighting of deer in two days but Claude stopped by several times to say “Hi.” He’s starting to get on my nerves.

Day 4 — Nearly scared myself to death when I walked past one of my trail cameras in the dark. One moment I’m creeping anxiously along in the pitch-black forest, the next moment a blinding strobe light explodes. This caused my heart to do a series of wind sprints up and down my gullet but otherwise there was no harm done. At least we know there is one interesting picture on the camera. Still no deer seen, perhaps due to a mysterious series of screams heard just before dawn.