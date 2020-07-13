Crossfire August 2020

Maybe Cocktail Hour Started Early?

In Wayne Van Zwoll’s “Optics” column in the June 2020 issue, on page 14 it says to push the scope rearward in a Weaver or Picatinny mount (when mounting). Every instruction I have for Weaver or Picatinny rings and mounts says to push the scope forward, not rearward. After all, the rifle will recoil rearward, pushing the scope along with it. Thus the contact from the scope mount will be on the front face of the ring lug, so pushing the scope forward will eliminate any gap between the ring and mount. Correct or no?

Jeff Braun

After some head-scratching research, I owe Wayne an apology. In the manuscript he correctly noted the scope should be tugged forward but at some point during our production process I made a note changing it to “rearward.” I have no idea what I was thinking at the time but it was solely my mistake. Thanks Jeff for bringing it to my attention. —BW