Crossfire November 2020 Issue
TWO LETTERS OFF
In the August 2020 edition of GUNS Magazine, the article “Colonial Marines M41A Pulse Rifle” by Will Dabbs mentioned the creature effects in the movie Aliens were done by Stan Wilson. It was actually Stan Winston.
Larry S.
Yep, you’re the third movie buff to mention it! As a result, I’ve threatened Doc with a cash donation in his name to Bernie Sanders. —BW
.22 ADO
In the September issue (“SK and Lapua Rimfire Ammo”) it states the various .22 rounds have 2.59 grams of powder. With that load the bullets would travel significantly faster than the 1,090 fps listed. I don’t think 2.59 grams (40 grains) of powder would fit in a .22 rim fire case.
Larry Stovich
I think you’ve already heard this mucho times but I’m just getting around to reading it. I think Mr. Freeman certainly meant the LR loads used 2.9 GRAINS rather than the impostor 2.9 GRAMS! An easy mistake when trying to meet a deadline!
Steve via email
The Lapua website lists the metric bullet weight alongside avoirdupois (as is common with European manufacturers) and it was reported as load data. To both .22 rimfire reloaders out there: don’t use 2.9 grams of powder in anything. In the future, we’ll remember nothing is ever given in grams except illegal drugs! —BW
MAS KUDOS
I want to thank Mr. Ayoob for his recent article in GUNS Magazine which showed empathy and options for those of us shooters who are chronically infirmed. I had back surgery 20 years ago and simply cannot carry anything on my belt. Mr. Ayoob nailed both the weight factor and most importantly the balance factor as pain generators in his article. I am now motivated to move from pocket carry and try some other options. Thank you.
David Rylak