Crossfire November 2020 Issue

.22 ADO

In the September issue (“SK and Lapua Rimfire Ammo”) it states the various .22 rounds have 2.59 grams of powder. With that load the bullets would travel significantly faster than the 1,090 fps listed. I don’t think 2.59 grams (40 grains) of powder would fit in a .22 rim fire case.

Larry Stovich

I think you’ve already heard this mucho times but I’m just getting around to reading it. I think Mr. Freeman certainly meant the LR loads used 2.9 GRAINS rather than the impostor 2.9 GRAMS! An easy mistake when trying to meet a deadline!

Steve via email

The Lapua website lists the metric bullet weight alongside avoirdupois (as is common with European manufacturers) and it was reported as load data. To both .22 rimfire reloaders out there: don’t use 2.9 grams of powder in anything. In the future, we’ll remember nothing is ever given in grams except illegal drugs! —BW