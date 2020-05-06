Crossfire June 2020 Issue

Like A What?

I got a kick out of your article in GUNS about the 71/84 Mauser.

I was 14 years old back in 1956 when I bought mine. At the time there was a surplus firearms store called Golden State Arms in Pasadena, CA. I would ride the bus from my house in LA out there and “shop” until they closed. They had enough firearms in crates and racks to keep central America at war for a century.

I was walking up and down the aisles when I came upon a stack of crates marked “Spandau” and sitting on top was this beautiful Mauser. It was love at first sight. These rifles were absolutely primo, unissued and wrapped in oiled brown paper.

When I got home I went to work. The rifle had been stored in heavy grease which had hardened until the bolt would not open. I separated the stock from the rifle and soaked the action in a bucket of kerosene for several days. I

completely disassembled the rifle, cleaned and lightly oiled it. It shone like a diamond in a goat’s butt!

The 71/84 is a work of art! Mauser engraved a serial number on every part including screws that had the last two numbers cut into the heads.

I enjoyed shooting that rifle more than any other rifle I have owned, but I don’t think I could replace it new for the $35.94 I paid for it.