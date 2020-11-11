Crossfire January 2021

Special Editions and ’Cranks Kudos

I just received my copy of the Old West History Guns and Gear and after leafing through it quickly I am impressed. I did have to stop and enter the contest for the Bad Boy Revolver. Hopefully the “Bad Boy” is not illegal here in California.

I’m a big fan of the Gun Cranks and look forward to each week’s edition which I catch on YouTube on the weekend. I have a suggestion — it would be great to have someone like John, Duke or Massad on with you. I’ve found getting to know the “cranks” a little personally makes reading their articles a little more interesting.

Jeff Hamann

Thanks Jeff, I’ll forward your email to Tom McHale as he handles the special editions such as Old West.

We’ve discussed having some of the guys on Gun Cranks but there are a few “behind the scenes” technical issues we’d have to resolve to make it work. Maybe one of these days! —BW

EDITOR’S NOTE — You can watch Gun Cranks Live every Wednesday at 8 p.m. eastern time on the FMGPubs YouTube channel.