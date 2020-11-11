Crossfire January 2021

Lightning from Colt
Thank you, thank you, thank you! I’ve been unsuccessfully searching the web for information on ammo for a firearm I inherited from my father, a Colt DA .38. Based on the serial number I figured the year of manufacture was 1892 and it’s a Model 1877 “Lightning” 38. That is, until I read the article written by Mike “Duke” Venturino. His article is spot on regarding my firearm. The problem I’m having is identifying the correct ammo and where to purchase it. There were a couple of rounds in a plastic bag that appear to fit the cylinder: the “Peters .38 L.” With limited knowledge on weapons and ammo it’s been very difficult solving the problem. I’ve sent a note to Buffalo Arms in Sandpoint, Idaho per Mike’s article but unfortunately they are out of stock. Can you or Mike make another recommendation as to where I can purchase the correct ammo for this weapon?
Al Traxinger
The only proper hollow base .38 Long Colt factory ammo or reloads I could find are on GunBroker.com. There are a couple of boxes that aren’t outrageous in price. —Mike