Crossfire January 2021

Canada in WWII

The article by Frank Jardim on the Number 4 Lee-Enfield rifle (October 2020 Surplus and Classic, “Lee-Enfield #4”) was illustrated by a photograph that caught my eye because it looked familiar. A check in the book Canada’s Army Overseas 1939–45 identified it as being members of the 48th Highlanders of Canada, part of 1 Canadian Division, waiting to start the attack on San Leonardo, Italy in 1943. I just thought you might be interested in this bit of information.
Patrick McManus

Don’t put your eye out!

In your November issue regarding the CZ 457 Dr. Dabbs makes reference to purchasing his first BB gun “from our local OTASCO….” For those unfamiliar with OTASCO the name is an abbreviation for Oklahoma Tire and Supply Company and it’s my understanding their first store opened in my hometown of Okmulgee, Okla.

Although my parents would not let me have a BB gun (You’ll put your eye out!), for some unexplained reason they bought me my first rifle circa 1968, a Winchester Model 131 bolt action .22, from (you guessed it) our local OTASCO store. I still have it, my son and daughter have shot it, and it shoots just fine. Needless to say, Dr. Dabbs’ fine article sent me on a pleasant trip right down Memory Lane. You need to keep him on your payroll — he’s not only insightful, he’s also hilarious.

Jack Scott

Lightning from Colt

Thank you, thank you, thank you! I’ve been unsuccessfully searching the web for information on ammo for a firearm I inherited from my father, a Colt DA .38. Based on the serial number I figured the year of manufacture was 1892 and it’s a Model 1877 “Lightning” 38. That is, until I read the article written by Mike “Duke” Venturino. His article is spot on regarding my firearm. The problem I’m having is identifying the correct ammo and where to purchase it. There were a couple of rounds in a plastic bag that appear to fit the cylinder: the “Peters .38 L.” With limited knowledge on weapons and ammo it’s been very difficult solving the problem. I’ve sent a note to Buffalo Arms in Sandpoint, Idaho per Mike’s article but unfortunately they are out of stock. Can you or Mike make another recommendation as to where I can purchase the correct ammo for this weapon?
Al Traxinger

The only proper hollow base .38 Long Colt factory ammo or reloads I could find are on GunBroker.com. There are a couple of boxes that aren’t outrageous in price. —Mike

A day in the life

Great editorial on “How to be a Gun Writer” (GUNS Insider, September 2021). Informative, funny, witty and insightful. I look forward to more from Brent: “Awe and respect, though concealed beneath a veneer of indifference or outright hostility.” Sounds like my life 🙂
Steve Pew

Still carrying the ’92

Loved the article by Mike Venturino on the .38-40 (Montana Musings, November 2020). I have a 100+ year-old Winchester 92 that used to belong to my Grandfather as well as my Dad. It’s a joy to carry in the Maine woods (especially at my age).

Furthermore, you people put out the best magazine on guns. You’ve earned the name “GUNS Magazine.” The others seem to be more devoted to tactical weapons but I can always count on you to publish articles on old-school firearms. Thank you.
Dave Glidden

Nice, the kind of message I like to hear. —Mike.

Three, not four

I read your article by Denny Hansen on the Browning Auto-5 (Shotguns column, November 2020) with interest because I quail hunted with a lightweight 20-ga. from 1962 until just a few years ago. I just wanted to point out the Migratory Bird Act states the firearm may hold no more than three shells, not the magazine. Three shells in the magazine would get you a citation and healthy fine.
Fredrick Roberts

Yep, and as a duck hunter myself, I should have caught it during the edit. Sometimes you don’t see the forest for the trees. —BW

Special Editions and ’Cranks Kudos

I just received my copy of the Old West History Guns and Gear and after leafing through it quickly I am impressed. I did have to stop and enter the contest for the Bad Boy Revolver. Hopefully the “Bad Boy” is not illegal here in California.

I’m a big fan of the Gun Cranks and look forward to each week’s edition which I catch on YouTube on the weekend. I have a suggestion — it would be great to have someone like John, Duke or Massad on with you. I’ve found getting to know the “cranks” a little personally makes reading their articles a little more interesting. 
Jeff Hamann

Thanks Jeff, I’ll forward your email to Tom McHale as he handles the special editions such as Old West.

We’ve discussed having some of the guys on Gun Cranks but there are a few “behind the scenes” technical issues we’d have to resolve to make it work. Maybe one of these days! —BW

EDITOR’S NOTE — You can watch Gun Cranks Live every Wednesday at 8 p.m. eastern time on the FMGPubs YouTube channel.

Wildcat fan

I hope this is the correct place to send a comment or attaboy. Longtime subscriber, first time commenter!
I really liked Wayne’s Van Zwoll’s “Keeping Up With Cartridges” ( November 2020) article. Is this a new feature? If so, awesome. Keep them coming. I love to read about wildcatting, slightly obscure rifles and cartridges. The black guns, polymer and Creedmoor-everything craze just doesn’t do it for me. Keep up the good work. Love the magazine!
“Mike4570”

That was a feature by Wayne but we always try to keep things interesting with such stuff. —BW

Agreeing to disagree

Enjoyed your article “The Rifle.” Unfortunately, in the time in which we live, I feel the need to caution y’all about the tag line: We don’t own guns, we care for them…. Words matter and words can come back to haunt us. I can see some flaming gun-grabber asserting the Fourth Amendment doesn’t apply while enforcing Red-Flag orders of gun confiscation because a widely quoted gun magazine editor claimed gun owners don’t actually own guns, they’re just custodial items. In other words, NOT property.

I know the Fourth Amendment does not mention “property” per se, but why should we open the door for even more egregious forays into our rights by any means?

The Fifth Amendment however does point to “property” as protected from seizure without Due Process. Again, if WE don’t own guns, then they are not property that is protected from outright seizure.

We gun enthusiasts all understand the sentiment behind your article, it’s warm and fuzzy and feels good. Just don’t feed the animals looking to devour us.
David Smarr

Thanks for writing Dave but we’re going to have to “agree to disagree.” I’ll grudgingly eat a heaping helping of crow if those words ever get thrown back at us by anti-gunners. —BW

The rifle

I have to say I really enjoyed the story of “The Rifle” (GUNS Insider November 2020). I didn’t come from a gun ownership-type of family. Growing up in the NJ suburbs, walking distance to Palisade Amusement Park, there wasn’t much of a family gun culture there. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think anyone was against guns but the Daisy BB rifle and numerous toy guns was the extent of our armory. I do remember my father having a shotgun but that’s about it. 

Your story reminded me of a Tom Sawyer adventure — the solitude of the woods and your own hideout, so to speak. Our woods was a patch of trees with a creek running through it where we ventured to play Army, plastic guns in hand. 

Now to the rifle: the memories of shooting the arcade guns at different locations. I must say, my father always put up the money to let me shoot wherever there was a shooting gallery, encouraging me to knock everything down. Thanks for bringing back the memories of simpler times. Now I have to find a good arcade gun. 
Jim Lieto

“The Rifle” was one of those stories you write mostly for yourself, and it’s great when it inspires a reader to think back on their own adventures! —BW

Nighthawks and GLOCKs

I receive several gun magazines every month, and I savor all of them. Above all, I find GUNS and American Handgunner to contain well-written and researched articles, excellent photography and a delicious balance of articles covering a wide range of guns.

Along the way I also enjoy reading the Letters to the Editor. Some opinions are helpful, or interesting, or even thought-provoking! The letters which most cause me to chuckle are those where the writer is complaining you offer articles on guns they will never be able to afford!

While one might say I have “Nighthawk” tastes on a “GLOCK” budget, the possibility GUNS might run an article on a gun with a stratospheric price tag excites me! I want to read about it! I may never own one, but I still have an abiding interest in all the details of its feel, appearance and function!

Folks who complain about your coverage of exotic firepower must have a terminal case of sour grapes, and that is truly sad. One of the great blessings about being a child of God is not just celebrating His blessings we receive, but rejoicing in the blessings others receive or have access to.

Also, you have, as you know, many talented writers, and Dr. Will Dabbs is among my favorites. In fact, it was his article on the Nighthawk Korth .44 Magnum in the October issue of GUNS that got me on the path of writing this email.
Bishop David Francoeur (Ret.)

