Crossfire January 2020

We Hear You!

I am 76 years old and reading my October issue of GUNS; a great, great issue by the way!!! Owning several “Dirty Harry” .44 magnums, your article’s timing was excellent. I plan on heading to the range soon with my daughter who is a crackshot with her 9mm. There is also an article on the Pyramex Amp BT hearing protectors. I’d like to see an article in choosing hearing protection because ratings are all over the place as far as dB ratings. I have been told “the higher the dB rating the better the product” yet there are 27 dB units for $20 or so and 24 dB units for several hundred dollars, which blows that logic. What am I missing?

Gary Eaton



The Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) is a system measuring the effectiveness of hearing protection. The NRR isn’t as straightforward as it would seem. Protection follows the formula: Decibel reduction = (NRR–7)/2, so wearing a 31 NRR muff doesn’t lower a 100 dB sound to (logically) 69 dB, it actually lowers it to around 88 dB. The highest possible number for ear muffs is 31 dB, while for ear plugs it’s 33 dB. Yet, if you combine them, the noise reduction is only 36 dB. It only gets more complicated from there. Gunfire is around 140 dB so any protection is worthwhile, but the higher NRR the better. From there electronic muffs vary in sound and build quality plus features. For example, stereo muffs allow you to determine the direction of sound, a more-expensive but critical feature when instructing! The sky is the limit from there. Hope that tells you more than you wanted to know! —BW