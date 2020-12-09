Crossfire February 2021

Sitting Down On The Job

Funny thing about Thrones (“Surviving on the Throne,” Insider Dec ’20 issue), I do more reading in The Throne room than anywhere else. On the outside Throne Room I try to be overly cautious. On the stand up end, say rest stop, I’d say I take an end as a defendable position, protecting my firearm. You know the back to the wall restaurant thing. I must say this gave me a laugh knowing it’s not just me.

Jim Lieto

Your “Surviving on the Throne” in the December 2020 issue was a fine example of original thinking. I don’t recall ever coming across this topic in print before. However, you have overlooked a simple, though currently out-of-fashion solution: the shoulder holster. No matter where one’s trousers are, with a shoulder holster one’s handgun is always in its proper, easily reached place.

Eugene Souberman

Good point on the shoulder holster. As a “cop of a certain age,” I had boxes full of them but they’re not really my cup of tea, however, if you’re sitting for long periods (in the car, at a desk or indeed “on the throne”), they are very handy. —BW

Laughed my head off reading Brent’s comments on “the Technique.” A couple of years ago I was at LAX also sitting on the throne. However, in Los Angeles you do not bring a firearm onto the airport property. As I sat there contemplating the world as we know it, the door to the stall next to me opens, closes and someone starts to sit down.

Suddenly at my feet arrives a lovely semi-automatic. I asked cautiously, “I hope you are a LEO (Law Enforcement Officer)?”

The reply was a very sheepish “Yes.”

I slide the pistol back under the partition, immediately pulled up my pants and left.

Ed

I really enjoyed Brent Wheat’s article on staying safe while using public bathrooms. Having spent my entire life as a girl, and knowing perhaps hundreds of other girls, I need to correct a misapprehension. In his article Mr. Wheat says, “Women are obviously way ahead of men on this point although I’m fairly sure it isn’t for tactical reasons.” No! Girls do go to the bathroom together for tactical reasons. Sometimes we only go together for tactical reasons. This is why:

1. A strange man could follow us into the public restroom.

2. We go to the bathroom together to escape strangers.

3. We go to the bathroom to speak about people we’re interacting with and make sure our friends are comfortable with them.

4. We go to the bathroom together so no one is left waiting alone in a public place.

5. If we’re lost, going to the bathroom gives us a chance to figure out where we are without anyone thinking we’re lost.

6. We also check our makeup and use the toilet.

Anyway, I hope this gives you a female perspective. Thanks again for the fun read.

Emma Morris

Great points, I’m going to include this one in Crossfire! —BW

Thoroughly enjoyed your back page column on “Surviving the Throne.” It was very entertaining and even politically correct. I hope to read more of this type of entertaining and educational material in future issues.

BT Lewis

I’m horrified!!! I wrote a Politically Correct story?!? I need to put on my hair shirt and offer prayers of absolution to Charles Askins and Skeeter Skelton! —BW