Crossfire February 2020 Issue

Dabbs Does It Again

All your writers are great and GUNS is and always has been a well written, easy-to-read magazine, but Doc Dabbs is such a hoot to read. You know he writes for the love of it and not because he needs the work. He could review a septic tank and make it a kick to read. I spent most of my adult life writing for television, but when I came across the line about the NAK9X running like “beets through a toddler” in “Century Arms Draco NAK9X” (GUNS December 2019), I laughed so hard I almost fouled my own Huggies! Tell Will if I ever steal one of his lines I’ll try to give him credit. Absent that, he could sue me but I’m told you can’t get “blood from a turnip” to continue the vegetable analogy.

Lee Schell



So far, the “beets and toddler” is my favorite analogy of the year. Someday, when or if I grow up, I hope to turn a phrase as well as Doc. —BW



Accolades for GUNS/Handgunner publications are a given. Starting with the total staff, including photography and layout, I really appreciate your reduced articles. You guys have it all in ACES! Your December issue was very enlightening and entertaining, especially when I got to Will Dabbs’ comedy corner. His article blew the fuse on my laugh meter. His reference of Century’s NAK9X as the love child of the union of an AK and a GLOCK was icing on the cake. Century Arms must be grinning ear-to-ear. Will Dabbs, M.D. is in the office.

Jim Warner



I know Will saw your email at the clinic and in-between dealing with runny noses and incontinent toddlers, he was appreciative. I, on behalf of our little thundering herd, also appreciate the kind words. —BW

