Crossfire December 2019

The .455 Webley

Take it easy on the Sixgun



Mr. Taffin, I found your article “The .455 Webley Part 2: Dealing with the conversion question” in the September 2019 issue of GUNS Magazine very interesting. You mention you can shoot .45 ACP and .45 Auto Rim in these guns — what type of loads are you using? I have read and heard from more than one source that although these guns were converted to .45 ACP they were only designed to cope with the much lower pressure .455 round. Also, a related question — many S&W 2nd model Hand Ejectors originally chambered for .455 were also converted to .45 Long Colt. I’ve read the same precautions regarding these conversions. Would you recommend keeping to “cowboy” pressure loads, or do you have a handloading recipe more appropriate for the situation.

Adam D’Amico via email



For both of your questions I would definitely err on the side of caution with both of these sixguns. They are old and who knows what they may have been subjected to in the past. Easy is the watchword!

—John Taffin