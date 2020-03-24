‘Cordially, Gordon Boser’

Springville, N.Y.,

February 4, 1949

Dear Sir:

Your letter of the 10th at hand and note your comment on #5066 as used in the .45 Colt Long Ctg. I assume that you might go as high as 8.3 grains of this powder with #454424 bullet, and this would be the equivalent of 8.5 grains of #5. I used the .45 Colt very much in years gone by and found it extremely accurate, but not as good a killer when handloaded as the .44 Special. Although it is superior to the .44 in factory loads. I recall using the WRA .45/60-300 grain bullet ahead of as much as 8.5 grains Unique and a velocity of 850 fps and this was a very powerful load. Still it lacks the power of the .44 Special with the Thompson Gas Check 225 grain #431225 hollowpoint backed by 20.5 grains #2400.

That .401 you mentioned is still at hand and is the most powerful arm of the short gun type I ever seen. It beats the .357 Magnum by 30% and my best .44 Special safe load as well. Using the Boser #403185-192 grain solid, 1-15 bullet ahead of 19.0 grains #2400. This bullet makes a dent in a 1/4″ steel plate. That makes the top .357, .44 Special, or .45 Colt loads looks sick.

It’s quite a long story. All of the changes wrought in the old Single Action Army, non-breakable action, etc., stronger parts, the development of more than 500 loads, all new dies, duplex and straight charges and many bullets over a period of 10 years. I used the WRA .401 rifle cases and had to build a jig to cut them off to 1-1/4″ length. I built molds for experimenting and finally adopted a 200-grain, wide hollowpoint and 18.5 grains #2400 as the top chuck, deer, and fox load.

I used a .38-40 Colt Single Action Army 5-1/2″ barrel with a groove diameter of 0.402″. The cylinder was a Colt SAA .357 Magnum cylinder chambered for this case with bullet throats of 0.404″ and sized my bullets 0.403″. I also worked over .303 Savage cases with a great deal of cutting, reaming and sizing. The heavy bushing, etc. making the arm adequate for the high pressures, were built over a great period of time as the need became apparent. I also had to have loading tools made up for the cause.

I would say that even if one could get a barrel and cylinder, which cannot be done in view of the fact the old SAA is gone for good. It wouldn’t be worth the trouble. I say this because soon S&W will bring out their Model 1926 .44 Special and for this you can get the Remington non-cannelured cases and load a .44 Special load of 21.5 grains of #2400 behind the Keith #429421 or 20.5 grains behind the Thompson #431225 HPGC or as much as 22.0 grains behind the Thompson-Boser #431205 hollowpoint. That is good enough for anything you will ever use a pistol on. This too, would eliminate all the trouble and expense of building up a .401.

The .44 Special loads mentioned above should be attempted only by the most experienced handloader and start at least 2.0 grains below the above-mentioned charges and work up. Only new select cases should be used, bullet sized 0.001″ over groove diameter.

I suggest you write Ray Thompson, Box 216, Grand Marais Minnesota mentioning my name and asking for samples of those gas check, hollowpoint bullets. These are the most advanced design obtainable and they eliminate leading, and incidentally uniform velocities and pressures result. The designs as a whole are conducive to the finest accuracy and full killing power.

Thanking you for your letter and inviting your further communication in case I can help you.

I am cordially

Gordon Boser