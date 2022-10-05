Changes

Casull knew a five-shot cylinder would be necessary to realize the full potential of the .45 Colt cartridge. Five-shot cylinders were made up using 4140 steel, made as large as possible and still be able to fit the Colt frame cylinder window. Using the first five-shot cylinders, loads utilizing the 250-grain cast bullet attained muzzle velocities of 1,300 fps. This is real close to the performance of the .44 Magnum, which would arrive a few years later. Heat-treating and metallurgy were studied until a way was figured to heat treat Colt Single Action frames to 40 Rockwell without warping. Using specially built P.O. Ackley .45 caliber 1:24 twist barrels, the five-shot Colts were now capable of 1,550 fps with 250-grain bullets. This was in 1954 and still before the advent of the .44 Magnum.

The Colt Single Action had been taken as far as possible. Starting from scratch, Casull built frames from 4140 steel and five-shot cylinders from 4150 steel. Parts were engineered as needed and the .454 Casull, by then labeled the .454 Magnum, became a reality. During the 1960s, a number of .454s were built. Ruger Super Blackhawks were also converted to five-shot .454 Magnums. A number of promoters tried to start production of the .454 but Wayne Baker was the only one to stick with it.

Plans for a factory in Freedom, Wyo. came together in 1979 and in 1983, the first factory-produced .454 was sold. The Premier Grade .454 Casull was offered by Freedom Arms chambered in .454, plus for fanciers of the .45 Colt, a very small number were made in this great old cartridge. It was also during this period the .44 Magnum was added.

Fourteen years after the beginning of the premium single-action sixgun of all time — the Model 83 .454 Casull revolver — Freedom Arms introduced their “90% gun,” the smaller, and thus easier packin’, easier-shooting Model 97.