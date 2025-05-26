Colt Colteer 1-22

Downsizing

On a more modest scale, however, Colt had earlier offered the 1-22 Colteer, a modest yet nicely finished single-shot bolt action in .22 Long Rifle and a couple of years later in .22 Magnum. It was initially made in 24″ barrel configuration for Colt by Jefferson Arms from 1957 to 1963. Jefferson was taken over by the Kodiak Company which then made a 22″ version until 1966. As an interesting sidelight, Kodiak made the first semiauto .22 Magnum — the Model 260 — which was on the market under the Kodiak name for about three years.

Colt also offered a couple of semi-auto .22s in the Colteer line, one of which was billed in frontier fashion as the “Stagecoach.” These autoloaders, incidentally, outlasted the production life of the I-22 up until the mid-1970s. But the little I-22 bolt action has all the charms of a blued steel and walnut .22 classic, not to mention the slow but simple joys of a single shot — you never have to worry about feeding and functioning problems from a worn or faulty magazine. Plus, you can spend a leisurely morning working your lazy way through one or (perhaps) two 50-round boxes of ammo.

We recently had the opportunity to shoot a well-kept specimen in .22 WMR courtesy of an incurable rimfire buff and shooting buddy, John Wightman. Made by Kodiak, it came with an elderly 5/8″ Weaver 4X scope mounted on its grooved receiver that spared our aging eyeballs from having to rely on the open elevation-adjustable rear sight.

The trigger was a little rough but reasonably light at about 3.5 lbs. The plain walnut stock was “no-frills” nice with a slight ding just below of the ejection port. As far as the action goes, the Colteer 1-22 cocks on closing and features a side-mounted red-painted safety. In 22″ barrel trim it weighs in around 5 ½ lbs. — a nice midpoint between what old-timey ad copy would describe as “man-sized” and “boy-sized.”

John had rescued it from permanent safe queen status after finding it in the “wayback section” of his collection. Having known of the model only by vintage ads and some word of mouth, we decided to give it a whirl at our upcoming range session.

We chronographed the rifle with what we had on hand in the way of .22 Magnum ammo, consisting of three different loads including Federal 30-grain V-Shok, CCI 30-grain Maxi-Mag +V and Hornady’s heavier 45-grain Critical Defense FTX.

The Federal and CCI 30-grain loads clocked 2,155 and a smokin’ 2,383 fps. respectively. Obviously, either would be ideal for smaller varmints. The Hornady stuff — originally designed for defensive pocket revolvers at an advertised 1,000 fps — clocked 1,788 fps from our rifle and would most likely get the nod for edible small game or perhaps close-range coyotes.

Our preliminary “get acquainted” shots at the range showed the rifle printed slightly to the left at 25 and 50 yards with both of the 30-grain loads the rifle seemed to prefer. Five-shot groups sizes at both distances were about 1/2″ and 1″ respectively. As might be expected, there were no malfunctions, save for one failure to extract with the Hornady Critical Defense.