I cast competition-quality BPCR rifle bullets and have more than a few trophies to show for it. If one of my big .40 or .45 caliber bullets drops from its mold with rounded base or driving bands, it’s discarded, likewise if it has the slightest wrinkle. From my especially good single-cavity molds, weight variation for keepers is plus/minus a half-grain but usually it’s less. Lastly, a casting session nets me about 105 to 110 bullets. Then I quit, for with fatigue I tend to get sloppy. Bullets are poured by the dipper method with corresponding lead-melting furnace.

At the other end of the bullet-casting spectrum are revolver bullets. My criteria there is totally different. Rounded driving bands are okay but nay-nay for bullet bases. Wrinkles are just fine. For revolver bullets I usually want molds with three or four cavities; always casting with two simultaneously. (I will talk about a couple exceptions shortly.) Single cavity bullet molds are ridiculously slow for revolver bullets and weighing them is a waste of time. There is no set limit on a casting session; many hundreds are desirable. A bottom pour furnace is a necessity.