Number One With A Bullet
My most-used cast bullet in .44 Magnum sixguns over the past six decades has been the Lyman/Thompson #431244 Gas Check and the Keith bullet — in this case the H&G design, the closest available to his original design. The former will work through the action and chamber in the Marlin and Winchester Model 1894 along with the Rossi and Browning Model 92. However, it will not work in the longer action of the Marlin 336. With the Keith bullet seated over the front shoulder, it will work in all except the Rossi/Browning.
I am particularly fond of heavyweight bullets, those weighing around 300 grains in .44 Magnum sixguns, but what about their use in leverguns? I have 10 cast bullets on hand weighing from 290 grains up to 325 grains with all but two of them having gas checks. I loaded up dummy rounds using all of these bullets and then tested for feeding and chambering through the guns listed previously. The results showed the Marlin would feed and chamber nine rounds and the Winchester all 10 rounds; the Rossi, two rounds and the Browning only one round. Obviously, the last two are not good choices if one wants to shoot a lot of heavyweight cast bullets. The only round to feed and chamber through all four leverguns was the Oregon Trail 300-gr. FP which does not have a gas check.