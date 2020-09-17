There are several factors involved when choosing a cast bullet for use in the .44 Magnum levergun. First is Overall Length (OAL). If the bullet makes the loaded round too long, it will not feed through the action. The shape of the bullet is also important. For example, Keith bullets often will not feed and/or chamber because their shape requires crimping over the front band. Another factor is diameter, especially the diameter in front of the face of the case mouth. A wide, sharp-shouldered bullet may feed through the action but not enter the chamber and if the diameter is too large even after entering the chamber, it might not seat deep enough to close the action.

Any cast bullets chosen should be used to make up several dummy rounds to cycle through the action and chamber. However, even if the bullet meets all of the necessary criteria for feeding and chambering it still may not shoot well. Two things to consider are bullet hardness and whether or not it has a gas check. In most of my experiments, I have found both of these are critical for obtaining the desired accuracy. Softer bullets without a check can be used, but only with very light loads.