Cast bullets for .44 WCF leverguns

Rossi Retinue

I’ve had one of the early Rossi .44 Magnum leverguns since it first came out and soon added a companion M92 in .44-40. The Rossi is a less expensive alternative to the original Model 1892 Winchester with a retail price about one-third, as much as a good used original Winchester 1892, and about half as much as the imported replica 1866 or 1873 leverguns. Sights are the standard elevation-adjusting style on the rear mated with a front post fitted into the barrel band. The rear sight can be adjusted laterally by tapping the sight to the right or left in its dovetail slot.

The action on the .44-40 is much smoother than that on the early .44 Magnum. The following are very pleasant shooting loads for the .44-40 Rossi 20″ levergun. Groups are three shots at 50 yards and all loads are assembled with the Oregon Trail 200-gr. Round Nosed Flat Point hard cast bullet. I might say here these bullets have been offered in not only 200-gr. weight but also 225 and 240 grains as well as diameters of 0.427″, 0.429″ and 0.430″, allowing loads to be custom tailored to any particular sixgun or levergun.

Here then are the muzzle velocities and three-shot groups at 50 yards using the Oregon Trail 200 RNFP in the Rossi — 7.0 grains of WW231 gives 1,076 fps and a 7/8″ group; 5.3 grains of N100, 1,017 fps, 1-1/4″; 8.0 grains Unique, 1,195 fps, 1″; 10.0 grains of Unique, 1,377 fps and 8.5 grains of Universal comes in at 1,145 fps both with a 1-3/8″ group. I also shoot a lot of black powder in the .44 WCF and with this bullet over 35.0 grains of Goex FFg for 1,220 fps and a most satisfying 1-1/4″ 50-yard group. A most pleasant shooting load, especially for youngsters getting started is assembled with this same bullet over 4.8 grains of Hodgdon’s Clays for right at 925 fps and an accurate shooting 1″ group — almost as pleasurable as shooting a .22 levergun.