Browning Auto-5

John Moses Browning was one of 22 children born to a trigamist Mormon pioneer father who fled west to avoid religious persecution. Young John began working in his dad’s gun shop at age seven. He designed his first firearm, a single-shot falling-block rifle, at age 13.



When John Browning keeled over from heart failure in 1926 at the FN factory in Liege, Belgium at age 71, he held 128 patents. Browning invented the telescoping bolt, the pistol slide, the gas-operated machinegun and a variety of common cartridges to include the .25ACP, 32ACP, .380ACP, 45ACP and the .50BMG.



In addition to the 1911 pistol, Browning designed every major machinegun used by the U.S. armed forces during World War II. Browning’s belt-fed .30-caliber M1917 and M1919 as well as .50-caliber M2 and M3 guns armed Allied forces alongside his eponymous Browning Automatic Rifle. Japanese aircraft also employed copies of Browning weapons.



John Browning’s son Val was the first Allied soldier to fire the BAR in anger during WWI. JMB’s 37mm M4 autocannon armed the Bell P39 Airacobra as well as U.S. Navy PT boats. If we had any real sense as a nation (we don’t), we would celebrate John Moses Browning Day as a federal holiday. We should commemorate the great man with postage stamps and federally organized machinegun shoots from coast to coast.



Despite all those guns and all those patents, the one weapon of which John Browning was said to have been most proud was his Auto-5 shotgun. A long-recoil design, the 12-gauge Auto-5 was the world’s first successful autoloading shotgun and it remains relevant today.

