BPCR Competition

History

The competition was initiated in 1985 as an idea of some of the NRA’s Black Powder Committee members. In September an experimental match was held at the NRA’s Whittington Center outside of Raton, NM. More than 30 shooters from around the country got the word and made the trek to Raton. I was one. The next year another trial match was held. Attendance broke 50.



By this time the NRA powers-that-be decided BPCR Silhouette would be a viable sport and thus the very first National Championship was sanctioned. This time 71 competitors showed up. Ron Long of Denver and Steve Garbe of Montana tied for first place with scores of 60 out of 120 possible. Long won the shoot-off.



Enthusiasm was high. One reason was the sport was virtually gamer-proof. Only black powder could be used for propellant. (Along with Pyrodex, which few used.) Lead-alloy-bullets-only, sans any sort of metallic gas checks were allowed. Cartridges had to be ones introduced in America prior to 1895 and the same for rifles (replicas permitted). Furthermore, rifles had strict measurement and weight restrictions — 12 lbs., two oz. — plus hammers had to be the exposed type.



Word about this game spread quickly. Monthly matches began to spring up all around the nation, along with state and regional championships. Within a few years BPCR Silhouette nationals had even outgrown the range at Raton. The firing points and targets had to be expanded from 10 to 16. As might be expected, shooters got busy experimenting with bullets, powders, primers and even cartridge shapes in order to increase their shooting precision. After all, the body of a ram at 500 meters was only 12" deep and to keep all bullets on the body of a turkey at 385 meters required a group no larger than 11".