Black Powder Conical Bullet With Other .44s

Dance Magic

The Dance & Brothers revolver was like all the rest based on the Colt pattern. It has the loading lever of the Colt 1851 Navy and a round barrel of the 1860 Army Colt. The major change is found in the frame. There is no recoil shield. Dance found they could use thinner forged steel to make a frame if they didn’t need the extra width necessary to reproduce the Colt recoil shield. If the percussion caps fit the nipples properly, the recoil shield is not necessary, plus this open space allows easy insertion of the caps.

The first production was in .36 caliber; however, they soon switched to .44 with about a total of 500 being produced. Today’s replica from Pietta is found only in .44 and is available with either a full-blued frame or blued/case hardened finish. For whatever the reason, I find the Dance sixgun balances better for me than the Colt.

I replaced the front sight on both Dance revolvers with Remington front sights set in the dovetail. Milt Morrison did the work for me. I also replaced the low-quality factory nipples with the high-quality vented stainless steel nipples from SliXprings. I also de-fanged the face of the hammer, smoothing off the face with a stone, and used a small file to remove any sharp edges around the safety. This safety on the hammer fits over a pin on the back of the cylinder, allowing the sixgun to be carried safely with six rounds. However, if allowed to remain sharp, it can pull fired caps off the nipple and cause a cap jam.

With these modifications, I did everything to make the Dance sixgun totally reliable. Almost! It worked very well, almost flawlessly with round ball loads — the trouble started when I switch to conical bullets. My two loads are 22.0 grains of H777 under the Johnston and Dow 217-grain authentic design bullet from Eras Gone molds. The muzzle velocity is 686 fps while dropping down to 20.0 grains only lowers the muzzle velocity by 6 fps and grouping in 1 1/2″ at 20 yards at point of aim. With the Eras Gone British Kerr bullet, I use 26 grains of H7774 at 760 fps and a tight group at point of aim. However, switching to Pyrodex using the same charge drops the muzzle velocity to 628 fps and opens the groups considerably. For my use, I find the Triple Seven load to be the best.