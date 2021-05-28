Japanese Type 99 Paratrooper Machine gun

On December 6, 1944, Japanese Airborne forces conducted their third and final parachute assault of the war on the Pacific island of Leyte. Some 409 Japanese paratroopers droned toward their drop zones in Ki-49 and Ki-57 transports before jumping from 700 feet. One entire stick perished when their static line anchor failed.

On this certain captured airfield, a young Army Air Corps mechanic was roused by shouts about Japanese paratroopers. He grabbed his M1 rifle and left his tent just in time to see the billowing chutes of the enemy soldiers descending toward the runway. The young man picked a nearby paratrooper and took careful aim as he descended under canopy.

The American mechanic hit the Japanese soldier solidly. He said the enemy paratrooper was dead when he hit the ground. He landed, per the young American’s description, “Like a sack of wet cement.”

The firefight went on all night, and the attacking Japanese were killed to a man. The following day the Americans buried the Japanese dead in a communal pit, policed up the weapons, and burned off the ammunition. The young mechanic claimed the machine gun belonging to the man he had killed as a souvenir.

The soldier brought the gun home and registered it during the 1968 amnesty. I bought it from the man’s son who had little interest in such stuff. The weapon’s sole flaw is the flap cover to the muzzle is broken off where its original owner fell onto it during his ill-fated parachute drop.