Japanese Type 99 Infantry Rifle
This beat-up old gun was a serendipitous GunBroker.com find. The owner had no idea about the circumstances behind its sordid state. The original bolt was missing.
The gun is a fairly unremarkable Type 99 bolt-action Infantry rifle. However, there is a .30-caliber hole bored top-to-bottom between the stock and the receiver. The bullet tore through the gun and ruined the original bolt.
A second round creased the outside of the stock along a parallel trajectory, leaving a burned groove for its passage. I presume this means these two rounds were fired from an automatic weapon like an M1919 or a BAR. The specific circumstances behind the capture of this rifle were lost to history, but balance of probability was some poor unfortunate Japanese soldier died clutching it.