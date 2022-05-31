Are you suspect or victim?

Choices To Make

This is a matter of degrees. I’m not saying you should share everything in your life since fifth grade and throw your Fifth Amendment rights into the sewer, but during initial questioning there are ways to help keep the cops on your side without saying something you’ll later regret in court.

Consider doing the same thing many police officers are required to do after a shooting: Make a “public safety statement.” This isn’t a full-blown walkthrough of the event including every thought and action on your part, but a concise synopsis of your general actions. Of course, the detectives and investigators want to hear every tiny detail, including what you had for dinner the previous two nights, but this is where you can reasonably fall back to, “I’m really upset and I don’t remember everything clearly. I’d be happy to meet with you a little later and give a full statement, but I need to speak with my attorney. I hope you understand.”

They won’t, because they want things wrapped up before shift change, but they also know you’re being smart. The later statement should have your attorney in attendance to make sure things don’t get too far out into left field. Ideally, it should be a day or two later so you have time to collect your wits after an incredibly stressful event.

When talking to investigators the key is to be polite, cooperative and believable, while not over-sharing and hurting your legal cause. Even if you don’t feel like being nice to the cops, a cooperative — but internally wary — approach just might get you freed from custody pending a grand jury review rather than semi-permanent jail residence while they decide which category you fall into.

The problem with being cooperative is that, after a major traumatic event, we tend to spout off at the mouth and babble uncontrollably, often saying things we regret. This is why lawyers tell you to just keep quiet whenever questioned by police. However, if you buy into this idea of victim vs. suspect, I believe offering a bit of generalized insight at the scene about your actions isn’t likely to get you into any further hot water and might in fact help your cause.