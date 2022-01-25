Anti-gunners In The Grass

Just Do it!

Gun owners can do lots more than protest on the capitol steps every January or February, or show up at a town council meeting for a dose of lip service from the local politicians before they do what they were planning to do all along, regardless the issue.

You can run for office, whether it is the school board, town council or some other position. C’mon, follow through on the tough talk and take the fight to the other side. Stand up publicly for what you believe; run on issues and take positions, offer solutions to local problems. Always in the background will be your desire to protect the Second Amendment, not just for yourself but also for your kids and the kids of somebody else you don’t even know.

If you don’t want to run for office, you can volunteer to work for someone else who does. This is actually good training for anyone planning a future run for office, and it gets your ideas on their radar screen. It puts you in a position to influence how they approach an issue, especially if they get elected. Where your rights are concerned, it’s better to be on the inside than on the outside.

Check out every candidate for every public office in your community. Read their statements twice, attend forums, ask the tough questions without becoming boorish. Learn their background and whether they are from your region, or moved there from somewhere else, bringing their politics with them.

In the event a gun control law is adopted that can be challenged in court, agree to be a plaintiff and be a good one. In other words, make sure there is nothing in your background to discredit the case or your participation.

Support a gun-rights organization with an occasional donation and keep them advised of local gun control efforts. Such organizations can’t know everything happening everywhere without reports from the grassroots. If you want to keep your rights, you need to protect them. Provide the intelligence such organizations need to stay ahead of the competition to stand in their way.

Get on social media and be prepared to argue with people who seriously dislike your lifestyle. Stay on message.

Politics is a contact sport. And remember this: You need to win every time. The other side only needs to win once.

