Ammunition Cans
The Unsung Metal Military Monsters
And now, since the congregation has been seated, please join me in singing the praises of one of the most important yet overlooked constituents of the firearms community. Without these unsung heroes, the shooting world would be less organized and far more exposed to the vagaries of an unfriendly world.
Of course, I’m talking about magazine editors.
I wish. Actually, I’m talking about one of the most ubiquitous but under-appreciated shooting accessories — the humble ammunition can.
Canned History
I’d be willing to bet at least three-quarters of our readers have at least one military ammo can in the garage, shed, barn or storage unit. It is sitting there mostly forgotten, forlornly gathering cobwebs and waiting patiently for the day it gets hauled out for one shining moment of glory, taking center stage in some grand and glorious adventure. Or, at least, getting a trip to the shooting range.
Then again, it could be waiting like a ticking time bomb, full of old stink bait or forgotten, badly tanned squirrel tails, primed for the unfortunate soul who happens to release the copious horrors within. Regardless, the unassuming green metal ammo can is one important yet ignored shooting accessories.
I never really stopped to think about these somewhat ungainly but supremely useful containers until I recently ran across a webpage explaining the history behind the classic U.S. Military olive-drab ammo tote. You probably won’t be surprised to learn the history isn’t all that fascinating unless you are deeply curious about the evolution of metal-forming technology or the history of the U.S. Quartermaster’s Corps. Yet the page did spark a deeper appreciation for this low-key icon of the shooting world.
First off, nomenclature. Several authoritative sources declare the official name of these containers is “ammunition box.” However, I point out the most commonly used term is “ammunition can.” I’m sure I’ll get letters from both factions, pointing out how stupid, ignorant and possibly evil the people are who use the opposing terminology. I’ll use both interchangeably so all factions have a nice fat target for their wrath.
And, yes, of course — there are web pages devoted to the ammo can, and even ammo can societies. I wouldn’t be surprised to find they have an official song and lobbying firm in Washington, D.C.
On the off-chance you’re one of the few shooters in the world who aren’t familiar with these marvelous containers, the sturdy steel boxes — occasionally made of plastic or other materials — are used by most of the world’s military for storage of ammunition, rockets, bombs, grenades and all sorts of other stuff that goes “Ka-Boom!” They’re built tough so they protect ammo during storage and transport, then survive to be returned and refilled. After their compulsory military service, they end up with folks like us, filled with any manner of goody, gadget and occasionally, ammunition.
The olive-drab rectangular steel body has considerable strength and is topped off with a heavy latched lid, complete with a rubber gasket to make the container air- and moisture-tight. They incorporate a stout metal folding handle and aside from being rugged and easily man-portable, they’re strong enough to stack higher than common sense would allow, even when loaded full with ammo.
As an aside, I’m told spraying the inner lid with “Flex Seal” or similar product is almost as good as fitting a new gasket. Almost.
Move ’em Out!
Shipping ammunition has been a problem since soldiers put down their cudgel and picked up a gun. Evolving from barrels to crates to boxes and finally morphing into steel containers, the first “modern” ammo cans showed up in WWII.
In 1942, the reusable M1 ammo box containing .30 caliber machine gun ammo was introduced. At the same time the larger M2 Steel Ammunition Can debuted to hold belts of ammo for the M2 .50 cal. Browning machine gun. Meanwhile, the vacuum-sealed non-reusable M5 “Spam Can” was being used to supply .45 ACP ammunition to the troops.
In the 1950s, both the M1 and M2 boxes were redesigned with new features such as weatherproof seals, along with a redesigned latch and lid made to stack more easily. Both of these designs are the boxes we are most likely to see today in garages and on work benches.
The larger 20mm ammunition box (aka “Rocket Box”) also arrived in 1942 for carrying high-explosive shells. From all these initial designs, alternate models have now proliferated. Of course, many other countries have their own locally produced versions.
Some things, such as hand grenades and land mines, are still shipped in wooden boxes. These stout boxes make wonderful storage containers if you can find them but they are significantly bulkier. I’ve got a couple around here somewhere, one of which is home to my collection of cast-iron campfire Dutch ovens. The rope handles make easy work of transporting the dirty and heavy cooking pots.
Strategic Stockpile
Even if you don’t own a single gun, the ammo can is easily one of the best containers ever devised for storing everything from tent pegs to spare bicycle parts. I’m told the M2A1 is perfect and widely used to store welding rods. With the removable, vapor-tight lid, you don’t have to worry about moisture getting to the contents and truly there is nothing short of explosives — yeah, I’ve done it — which can damage them beyond function. A big added bonus is they’re inexpensive, usually around $10 apiece, though I’ve noticed the supply seems to have tightened up considerably since the last big jump in gun sales.
My own collection of ammo cans numbers in the dozens, a modest assemblage by some standards, and they hold everything under the sun. Aside from securely storing my spare ammunition in several caches at various locations, I have ammo cans holding gun cleaning supplies, gun-specific tools, spare parts, parachute cord, a stash of retired knives and one protecting my duck and turkey calls in the off-season. Another protects delicate archery items such as bow sights and broadheads, while another is full of my muzzleloader “possibles.” Its identical twin is nearby, holding my stash of black powder keeping it safe from both moisture and sparks. The two large 20mm cans on the floor contain my “good” hunting and self-defense shotgun ammo.
And yes, as I mentioned in a previous Insider, while cleaning out my barn, I once accidentally discovered an unmarked ammo can holding years-old catfishing stink bait. I can still taste that smell on the back of my tongue. However, to the ammo can’s credit, it somehow held back those several hundred square miles of mind-boggling stench until I cracked open the lid.
When talking about the other uses for ammo cans, one of the more unusual was the widespread adaptation of 20mm rocket boxes on commercial whitewater rafting trips in the Western U.S. Lined with a plastic trash bag, these were used as a group commode since the lids could be securely fastened in order to pack out and hygienically dispose of the contents therein. This usage gave rise to the colloquial name of rocket boxes as “Groovers” for the grooves they leave on a posterior of the user.
The Can, Can
With uses ranging from taxidermy to tools, parts to parachute cord — and even as a transportable toilet, too — a world without the unpretentious ammo can would indeed be far more disorganized and less protected.
Of course, nothing is perfect and there are downsides to ammo cans. Since they formerly contained ammunition or explosives, the cans are not safe for food, medicine or cosmetics storage unless thoroughly decontaminated — so don’t store your tactical mascara in one. They are heavy when carried long distances and will gouge the dickens out of a backpack, painted surfaces or fiberglass boats unless well-padded. Finally, an ammo can will smash the heck out of toes if accidentally dropped or knocked off a shelf.
But these drawbacks are minor compared to the utility of these wonderful containers. As a shooter, you’re really missing the boat if you aren’t using ammo cans to store all the trash — er, “treasures” I mean — that make our hobbies so enjoyable.
Even the stink bait.