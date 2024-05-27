Ammunition Cans

Canned History

I’d be willing to bet at least three-quarters of our readers have at least one military ammo can in the garage, shed, barn or storage unit. It is sitting there mostly forgotten, forlornly gathering cobwebs and waiting patiently for the day it gets hauled out for one shining moment of glory, taking center stage in some grand and glorious adventure. Or, at least, getting a trip to the shooting range.

Then again, it could be waiting like a ticking time bomb, full of old stink bait or forgotten, badly tanned squirrel tails, primed for the unfortunate soul who happens to release the copious horrors within. Regardless, the unassuming green metal ammo can is one important yet ignored shooting accessories.

I never really stopped to think about these somewhat ungainly but supremely useful containers until I recently ran across a webpage explaining the history behind the classic U.S. Military olive-drab ammo tote. You probably won’t be surprised to learn the history isn’t all that fascinating unless you are deeply curious about the evolution of metal-forming technology or the history of the U.S. Quartermaster’s Corps. Yet the page did spark a deeper appreciation for this low-key icon of the shooting world.

First off, nomenclature. Several authoritative sources declare the official name of these containers is “ammunition box.” However, I point out the most commonly used term is “ammunition can.” I’m sure I’ll get letters from both factions, pointing out how stupid, ignorant and possibly evil the people are who use the opposing terminology. I’ll use both interchangeably so all factions have a nice fat target for their wrath.

And, yes, of course — there are web pages devoted to the ammo can, and even ammo can societies. I wouldn’t be surprised to find they have an official song and lobbying firm in Washington, D.C.

On the off-chance you’re one of the few shooters in the world who aren’t familiar with these marvelous containers, the sturdy steel boxes — occasionally made of plastic or other materials — are used by most of the world’s military for storage of ammunition, rockets, bombs, grenades and all sorts of other stuff that goes “Ka-Boom!” They’re built tough so they protect ammo during storage and transport, then survive to be returned and refilled. After their compulsory military service, they end up with folks like us, filled with any manner of goody, gadget and occasionally, ammunition.

The olive-drab rectangular steel body has considerable strength and is topped off with a heavy latched lid, complete with a rubber gasket to make the container air- and moisture-tight. They incorporate a stout metal folding handle and aside from being rugged and easily man-portable, they’re strong enough to stack higher than common sense would allow, even when loaded full with ammo.

As an aside, I’m told spraying the inner lid with “Flex Seal” or similar product is almost as good as fitting a new gasket. Almost.