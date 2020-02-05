Home Cooking

Galeo rifles are built in-house at ATI’s South Carolina facility in small batches using the best of the original Israeli Defense Force (IDF) Galil parts kits imported from Israel last year. These are combined with the five American-made components needed to meet the compliance requirements of USC 922r — receiver, barrel, magazine body, magazine follower and magazine floorplate.

The single, nigh-invulnerable, TAPCO Intrafuse 30-round magazine the rifle ships with accounts for three of those parts. If you want to use original steel 35-round magazines, ATI has them for $24.99 but you will have to substitute three more American parts on the rifle to stay compliant.

To make their new receivers, ATI starts with solid billets of 4140 CDA (Cold Drawn Annealed) steel and mills them to final form on their own CNC machining centers before sending them out for expert heat treating. From a cosmetic standpoint, the receiver appears to differ from the original only in terms of markings and the lack of the lightening cut on the right side below the ejection port, and the unsightly, shallow cut and screw hole on the left side intended for an optics mount rarely used by the IDF.

The Galeo’s new American-built barrels come from the respected barrel makers at Bear Creek Arsenal. ATI reverse engineered the original IDF barrels with the same size gas port but improved them by adding nitrite treatment to increase wear and corrosion resistance. Rather than the original 1:12 rifling twist, ATI chose a 1:7 twist barrel to better stabilize 62-gr. and heavier bullets.