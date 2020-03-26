Perfect Lipstick

The Acme Bullet Company itself labels these as “Lipstick” Bullets, due to the bright red coating. This is a HiTek coating applied to cast bullets of a 92-6-2 alloy of 92 percent lead and the others tin and antimony. Acme says this coating is molecularly bonded to the bullet and completely encapsulates it. There are several listed benefits for these coated bullets including such things as preventing lead-to-bore contact, virtually eliminating any leading; since there is no wax or lube on the bullets there is less smoke which makes them very range friendly, especially if shooting indoors; the coating helps facilitate feeding in semi-automatic pistols and they can be shot through polygonal rifling.