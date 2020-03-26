Tale Of The Crimp

Loading for semi-automatic pistols requires a little more effort than for sixgun loads. With the latter I get along fine with three dies — full-length sizing/decapping, expanding and seating/crimping. However, when I use a progressive press for revolver loads, I use all four stages and separate the seating and crimping into two operations. With a progressive this requires no extra effort, just one extra die. Switching to loading for semi-automatic pistols, I find separating the seating and crimping into two operations always results in better loads. In addition I used a Lyman Cartridge Case Gauge to check the dimensions of my load, which virtually assures the rounds will chamber easily.

For every one of these semi-automatic pistol rounds mentioned, I use my standard set of dies but only seat the bullet without crimping. Once I have a good batch of cartridges with bullets seated to the proper length on my Rockchucker I then run each round through the crimping stage using the Lee Factory Crimp Die. This die is very easy to set and as with the Cartridge Case Gauge, helps to ensure cartridges are the proper dimensions for easy feeding. I also use the .45 ACP Lee Factory Crimp Die for crimping bullets without a crimping groove in .45 Auto Rim cases. Another valuable Lee accessory I have found is the .45 ACP Carbide Minimum Sizing Die. This helps to ensure a tight bullet to case fit.

For use in the .45 ACP I use both the Acme 200-gr. SWC and the 230-gr. RN. The former is one of my favorite designs for use in the .45 ACP and I have been casting this bullet from both a Hensley & Gibbs #68 and an RCBS #45-201 mold for decades. This was also one of Jeff Cooper’s favorite .45 bullet designs. Loaded over 5.9 grains of Sport Pistol results in a muzzle velocity of right at 940 fps with groups just over 1″ in a Colt 1911 Combat Elite. It also outshoots my home-cast RCBS bullets. This same bullet over 7.0 grains of True Blue is right at the same muzzle velocity and shoots even tighter groups from a 6″ Iver Johnson Long Slide.