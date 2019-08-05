Absent Friends

Touching Base Over the Years

How many times have I heard it said Elmer Keith invented the .44 Magnum? Terry and I discussed this several times, along with the fact Elmer said he was as surprised as anyone was when he got the call from Smith & Wesson in December 1955 about his .44-caliber dream becoming reality!



I’ve also seen it in print Elmer Keith invented the .357 Magnum! Again, not true. Keith did do a lot of work with heavy loads in the .38 Special after Smith & Wesson came out with the .38/44 Heavy Duty six-gun. He designed a special bullet — Lyman’s #358429 — with a long nose to fill out the cylinder of the .38-44.



When Smith & Wesson brought out the .357 Magnum with the same length cylinder, it was found Keith’s bullet was too long to be properly crimped in the groove of the longer brass and fit the cylinder of the new magnum sixgun. So Keith continued to use his .38 Heavy loads in the new .357 Magnum. In fact, he reported the hits on long-range targets in Ed McGivern’s book (out to 600 yards) were accomplished with his .38 Heavy in a long-barreled .357 Magnum S&W. Terry, of course, knew this also.



Every two months Terry would call me to tell me he just received the latest issue of Handloader and tell me about all the good things in it (he always received his copy at least two weeks before I did). This past issue came to me very early and I couldn’t even call Terry and tell him I already had mine.



He also called me every time GUNS and American Handgunner showed up to tell me about all the good stuff in them. He read all three magazines cover to cover. Terry was also a great fan of college football and he would also call me and tell me about some of the teams which I had very little knowledge of except for Boise State. When Boise finally hit the big time and defeated some very worthy opponents in bowl games, I think he was even happier than I was (even if he lost a buck on our bet!).



This past bowl season, “his” team Ohio State won big and my first thought was to call Terry, but he’d passed just before Christmas and, unfortunately, long-distance phone calls don’t work when trying to call Heaven. I will continue to think of Terry often especially when I see or hear glaring errors. I always knew he would know exactly what I was talking about. Many of the history books in my library are there because Terry recommended them and now that is done.