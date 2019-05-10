A “Special” Love

Power Boost!

My only real shooting buddy was named Mike Bucci (nicknamed “Butch”). His dad was chief of police for our little town. So Butch could have his own .38, his father passed onto him a fine Smith & Wesson Model 20 Heavy Duty, built on the large N-Frame. Those first appeared in 1930 so cops could have a more powerful sixgun. The cartridge introduced especially for it was the .38-44. In all dimensional aspects the .38-44 rounds were identical to ordinary .38 Specials except for their headstamp and a velocity increase from about 850 to 1,150 fps.



At first Butch felt slighted because my K38 had adjustable sights but his Heavy Duty wore fixed ones. To show him the truth of the matter I made some .38-44 equivalent handloads. I wasn’t guessing how — in those days Lyman’s reloading books listed .38 Special loads with higher velocities than seen in manuals today. Then, at our shooting spot, I sat two bricks side by side about 50 feet away. The first one I shot with my K38 with a 150-gr. cast bullet and 3.0 grains of Bullseye. The brick just fell over. Next, I shot one with Butch’s revolver and the heavy .38 Special load. The brick shattered. Butch never felt inferior afterwards although I doubt he ever fired another hot handload through his .38. (Butch was a good friend and lots of fun. Sadly he died of cancer at age 21.)



Quite often over the years people have asked me what handgun I would recommend for home defense. To one and all I recommend a quality double-action .38 Special. Mostly they balk, saying they thought I would have recommended a specific 9mm semi-auto. Some go as far as to ask “Sure, but what do you keep by the bed?” In all honesty I reply, “A 12-gauge pump shotgun … and a .38 Special revolver!”



