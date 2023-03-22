A Purifying Ritual

History

The earliest firearms, from matchlock until the dawn of the smokeless powder era, needed copious cleaning with hot water due to the corrosive nature of black powder. This was an iron-clad fact of life. In fact, many people don’t realize the whole Little Bighorn debacle might have been avoided if Gen. Custer hadn’t been such a stickler for army cleaning regulations. Some sources note Custer’s Native American moniker given to him by Sitting Bull loosely translates to “Curly-haired man who carries cleaning rod.”

Such a fanatical approach to gun maintenance was based on a simple observation — during the charcoal-burner age, if you didn’t clean your gun, you soon didn’t have a gun. I have tested this premise twice using hand-crafted percussion Hawken rifles. I’m not sure how quickly a bore can be damaged by black powder residue but I can verify a rifle sitting in the garage for six months after deer season will reliably grow the finest garden of red rust you could imagine. If you’ve ever seen the camera footage of a clogged sewer line, it’s far prettier than an uncleaned muzzleloader barrel in the corner of the garage. It’s even worse after 10 or so months.

As mentioned previously, I’ve performed this experiment twice.

Once smokeless powder became widely used, the need to clean went completely the other direction. After approximately 1890, things were simple — the proper authorities said you should scrub your gun after every use, and everyone listened to this advice then ignored it and went about their business. During the hardscrabble years when cartridge guns became mass-produced and cheaper, they were considered more a tool — like a hammer — and the idea of polishing your saw after every cut seemed somewhat ridiculous. Besides, cleaning supplies cost money and solvent didn’t grow on trees (it was harvested from certain species of unicorn) so even if a nimrod wanted to clean his or her gun, the challenges were significant.

This is why most of the “grandpappy” firearms in my own collection appear to be wholly uncontaminated by solvent or sullied by cleaning rod. Granted, they may look like Hell but otherwise, they don’t shoot very well either. Fortunately, I like the authentic patina comprised of gunk and crud accumulated by my forefathers. Then again, if they had cleaned it once or twice, I could have enjoyed accuracy too.

During this time frame there were still guys who religiously cleaned their guns, mostly military and law-enforcement types. However, even the majority of folks in those fields agreed with the admonition about keeping your firearms spotless — then promptly laughed and went about their business. In fact, I’d say people who kept their guns impeccably clean were regarded with a touch of suspicion by most shooters, like perhaps they were foreign spies or worse, benchrest shooters.

Eventually, it all began to change.