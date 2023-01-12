A Day In The life

I was recently introduced to someone and after they learned what I do for a living, it marked the 10,000th time I’ve heard the well-intentioned statement, “Oh man, you must get free guns and gear and go on hunting trips ALL the time!”

Ah, if it were only so.

First off, don’t take this missive as whining. I consider it more of a case of “setting the record straight” so both our loyal readers understand a little bit of how their favorite gun magazine gets thrown together each month. Like any work-from-home job, there are good times, bad times, really bad times, along with the occasional moment of sublime pleasure. Thus, I often tell people, “I’m the happiest little boy in all the land!” However, in case you were wondering, here’s an actual sampling of the daily routine of one of America’s most beloved magazine editors.

Oops, turns out he wasn’t available. Therefore, I’ll give you a sampling of my day (given in military time because it looks cooler).

0600: The alarm goes off, I shut it off and prepare to hit the ground running to start another day of world-class gun journalism.

0645: I actually get out of bed. After all, why hurry? I’ve already retired once before; I work from home and my boss is 2,000 miles away and probably still asleep.

0700: Coffee is ready and I feel the sweet, sweet essence of the coffee bean kick-start my vital functions. Now somewhat awake, standing in the kitchen, I realize I forgot to put on pants after wandering by the picture window in our living room.

0705ish: I’m at my computer ready to start another day of world-class gun journalism.

0800: Finally fire up my work email. The previous 45 minutes have been taken up by my daily “news dive” to educate myself about world events and put myself in a proper frame of mind to commit editing — hateful, with a side order of angry.

0815: I start with the daily onslaught of emails. Overnight, about 25 emails have come in, of which approximately three are related to GUNS Magazine. The rest are press releases, solicitations for certain male-only enhancement products and offers of deep interpersonal friendship from attractive eastern European women if I only provide my Social Security number, bank account information and a “processing fee” paid in gift cards.