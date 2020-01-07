TK Custom Cool

Tom Kilhoffer, owner of TK Custom, is the moon-clip guru of the revolver world. He skillfully machines the face of your .45 Colt cylinder, allowing it to accept moon-clipped .45 ACP cartridges. Besides allowing you to shoot cheaper and more abundant .45 ACPs, you now have a faster reload with the moon-clipped bound cartridges. All it takes is the skillful milling of the face of your cylinder the thickness of a moon-clip.



All you need to do is send your cylinder to TK Custom. Heck, they even have videos on their website showing you how to do it, saving you the hassle of shipping your firearm. Turn around was less than a week and it’s a whole lot cheaper than buying another revolver to shoot .45 ACP. TK Custom is a full custom shop and offers many options for slicking up your sixgun. Check them out.



The best part of the conversion allows you to continue shooting .45 Colt cartridges, making your revolver a double-duty gun now! Call me crazy, but loading moon-clips with factory — or handloaded — cartridges is fun, and a very fast way of reloading your sixgun.



TK Custom makes a dandy nutcracker-style tool, which saves fingers from cuts and sore thumb syndrome by pushing in the last cartridge. They also make a handy tool for removing your empties, which is actually tougher on dainty digits.