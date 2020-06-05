We don’t throw the word “tactical” around here very often, even though self, home and family defense are a major topic of concern with our readers. We try to maintain a reasonable level of discourse and coverage on the subject while avoiding some of the excesses of our esteemed colleagues in the gun ’ritin business (I’m talking here to you, Mr. YouTube “influencer”).

However, a little reminder now and again on the things we should be doing to take care of ourselves and loved ones doesn’t hurt things one bit and might even help somebody. Therefore, by the powers vested in me by our official masthead, I hereby command thee: “don’t be this guy —”

1. Doesn’t carry a gun — Really, this is actually a bit of a misnomer. I’m not worried about dummies who won’t carry a defensive firearm but rather the folks who regularly carry but too-often decide it’s not worth the hassle or discomfort to carry in certain situations. Always remember the first rule of a gunfight: Have a gun. It’s not “once in a while” or “only when I go to the bad part of town.”