3. Believes knives are a valid self-defense weapon — I’ll admit in a pinch a pocket knife or a big Bowie can fend off an assailant but then again, so will a large rock or perhaps even loud flatus. I’ve been blessed to have professional training from literally some of the best instructors in the world and they all say the same thing: You don’t ever want to be in a knife fight! If you do, the odds for significant arterial bleeding — yours — are exceedingly high even if you win. Always carry a knife, but remember knives are one reason we carry guns.
4. “Knows it All” — This problem is rampant in the shooting circles. If you really think you’ve gotten everything all figured out in relation to firearms, you’re eventually setting yourself up for a hard lesson someday — or then again, maybe you’re just a royal jackass.
5. Practices “advanced gunfight” techniques — It’s sometimes humorous to watch online shooting videos because you’ll see some of the most convoluted, bizarre and dangerous drills performed in the name of “advanced shooting technique.” You’ll occasionally see the same at your local range or even — ugh! — a training school.
While there is nothing wrong with spicing up training, pushing your self out of your comfort zone and preparing for new challenges, at what point does the whole thing turn into a circus sideshow? In the everlasting (paraphrased) words of the immortal trainer Louie Awerbuck, “There is no such thing as an advanced gunfight; there are just the basics applied under higher stress.” Amen!
10 Self-Defense Mistakes
Don’t be tacti-cool – just be good!
We don’t throw the word “tactical” around here very often, even though self, home and family defense are a major topic of concern with our readers. We try to maintain a reasonable level of discourse and coverage on the subject while avoiding some of the excesses of our esteemed colleagues in the gun ’ritin business (I’m talking here to you, Mr. YouTube “influencer”).
However, a little reminder now and again on the things we should be doing to take care of ourselves and loved ones doesn’t hurt things one bit and might even help somebody. Therefore, by the powers vested in me by our official masthead, I hereby command thee: “don’t be this guy —”
1. Doesn’t carry a gun — Really, this is actually a bit of a misnomer. I’m not worried about dummies who won’t carry a defensive firearm but rather the folks who regularly carry but too-often decide it’s not worth the hassle or discomfort to carry in certain situations. Always remember the first rule of a gunfight: Have a gun. It’s not “once in a while” or “only when I go to the bad part of town.”
2. Their gun isn’t really for shooting people — Unfortunately, I think this is a significant portion of concealed-carry permit holders. In my wooly opinion, backed-up by a couple of decades of street and training experience, I believe many “gun” people aren’t really mentally prepared to shoot a real-live bad guy.
If you drill down, these folks delude themselves into thinking they can stop trouble by simply waving around their magical blaster. If I had a dime for every time someone has told me in confidence, “I couldn’t really shoot anybody, I just want to scare them,” I could buy a couple of really nice guns myself. If you’re going to carry, get your mind right! Otherwise, don’t carry.
6. Doesn’t carry a flashlight — This is a personal pet peeve. Shooting situations aside, there are so many potential crisis situations where artificial lighting could literally mean the difference between life and death. It doesn’t have to be a 4,000-lumen tactical light, just carry something in your pocket to light up dark places. Then, carry a small back-up.
7. Is highly “Tacticool” — This generally isn’t a problem among GUNS readers but certainly rampant among the larger shooting world. Here’s a tip, kids: I don’t actually believe you are a former SEAL or Special Forces A-Team operator because of your patch-covered backpack, faux “service dog,” tactical beard and the tourniquet hanging off your dress belt. In my experience most real warriors look like construction workers or the building janitor. Quit worrying about looking the part but rather focus on being the part. I often tell people one of the most experienced “tactical” humans I personally know wears bib overalls and a John Deere “gimme” hat every day at home. He’s a certified and tested “real deal” — but doesn’t look (or talk) like it.
8. Feel a little too invincible — A problem of experienced shooters, we sometimes tend to not worry about avoiding foreseeable problems because we’re “ready” if trouble comes. True, your gear is top notch and your shooting skills are superlative but don’t forget you might run into somebody sneakier or just plain luckier. Avoidance is always preferable to confrontation.
9. Forgets shooting skills are perishable — “I’ve been to ThunderGunValley Academy and I’m ready for business!” Yeah, but with each passing day your skill set diminishes just a bit. If you aren’t having regular meaningful firearms practice, along with occasional professional instruction, you are slowly rusting away. Sound like anybody you know? Look in the mirror!
10. Doesn’t step outside their comfort zone — Once you’ve been to ThunderGunValley Academy, don’t stop there. Book a trip to Valleythunder Gun Ranch and then Frontvalley Thundergun School so you’ll learn other ways of doing things. You might just learn you never want to use these new techniques but recurring instruction will always make you a better-rounded shooter.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the July issue, our cover story “Springfield XD-M Elite,” a list of prop suppliers got cut at the last minute. As we are forever indebted to our partners for providing the gear to enhance cover stories I wanted to give a shout-out to Bluegrass Targets (www.bluegrasstargetsky.com) for the steel, Federal Premium for the 147-gr. JHP HST (www.federalpremium.com), Streamlight for the TLR-1HL for the gun light (www.streamlight.com), High Speed Gear for the HSGI Taco mag pouches (www.highspeedgear.com) and Safariland for the Model 6004 Holster (www.safariland.com). As they used to say on the old Hee-Haw television show: “Saaaaa-lute!”
Another nail for the NRA? — It wasn’t widely reported but the NRA “laid off or furloughed dozens of employees, imposed a four-day work week and cut salaries across the board” in late March. The reason was attributed to the pandemic crisis, which is certainly reasonable. However, considering we’ve been hearing countless folks claim they’re not sending the NRA “another dime” until the administration changes, along with the group’s documented legal troubles, it seems likely the kingdom’s treasury is starting to run dry. This also comes on the heels of another friend, an important figure in the publishing industry, who last week told me he wouldn’t give the NRA any coverage of any kind until there are changes.
It’s sad really — right now is the most critical time for Second Amendment advocacy in perhaps our lifetime but the most effective player on the team seems distracted and running short on money. Just remember to make the personal commitment to vote in the upcoming elections!