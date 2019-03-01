Illumination: Help or Hindrance?

Light When Needed

This is particularly true with illuminated “ballistic” reticles with very fine, etched lines, since the reticle covers more of the field of view than one illuminated aiming point in the middle. Sometimes, thin, illuminated ballistic reticles are useful even in “normal” light, because the reticle is plainly visible even against a confusing background.



In my experience adjustable illumination works far better than fixed, due to different light conditions and targets of varying darkness. It doesn’t take much for an illuminated reticle to show up against a black Texas hog at night, but a tan deer in pine shadows might require more glow.



Bushnell’s FireFly reticle is a very simple self-glowing model, using a luminescent coating. This puts a nice green illumination on the plex-type reticle, except for the very fine crosshairs in the middle. The FireFly’s not adjustable, and needs to be “recharged” by shining a flashlight into the objective lens for about 15 seconds, but provides a helpful boost to reticle visibility.



While I might not choose a FireFly for actual night-shooting, it works very well during typical dawn and dusk conditions. My wife Eileen found a 3-9x40 with FireFly very helpful when shooting a Montana black bear during the last minutes of legal light one spring. It’s available in several models of relatively inexpensive Bushnell scopes, and is a good example of how there’s an illuminated reticle for every need and budget these days.



