The Serious Side, Seriously

Yeah, there’s a serious side. “This might be as good as it gets”? The cane, the pain, the limited mobility? I’ve had spinal injuries before; one which almost ended in permanent paralysis, but I overcame them. This time, who knows? But I’m thinkin’ the best tactic is to work toward the best, and plan for the worst. If this is as good as it gets, there will be profound and fundamental adjustments to make, some of which might result in benefits for you. Here’s how:

Does this situation absolve me of my duties in armed defense of self, family, home and innocents? Nope. But it does and will require a very different tactical mindset, training and equipping. Years ago I taught some classes on basic firearms and defensive handgun use to folks confined to wheelchairs. While I think I learned more from them than they did from me, still, I believe the application of my skills and experience to their conditions benefitted them.

Techniques for the TactiCrippled? Hmmm … Lemme thinkle on it an’ I’ll get back to you in … The TactiCripple Chronicles, Part II.

Connor OUT