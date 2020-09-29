The Face Of GI Joe

God bless candy-stripers. You know, the teenage girls who volunteer in hospitals, known by their red-and-white striped jumpers and big, bright smiles? They’re gone from most hospitals now, I’m told, because of “liability concerns.” If you ever wind up crunched in a hospital bed, I hope you get a real, jumper-wearing, freckle-flecked, big-eyed, wide-grinning candy-striper like mine. One smile is worth at least 60 milligrams of morphine.

The best thing about candy-stripers is, they seem to actually like just coming by to see you. Maybe it’s part of their assigned duties, like smiling, asking tons of questions about how you got broken and what does your doctor say? and shyly filling you in on which patient is a big butthead, which nurse is so sweet! and which doctor has been nicknamed “Count Dracula” by the staff. My ’striper told me I had a nickname too.

“Didja know,” she whispered breathlessly, nodding back toward the nursing station, “they call you GI Joe? Is that OK with you?” She must have misread the look on my face, because she hurriedly asked, “Do you know who that is? Y’know, the plastic Army-guy toy?”

Yeah, I knew who and what she meant. I knew of both the “action figure” and the man: the original GI Joe.

That man is gone now, God rest his brave soul. And I heard recently the toy is gone too. But neither one are forgotten.

America’s entry into World War II was what historians might call “inauspicious.” We now have generations of Americans whose knowledge of those dark times is limited to knowing we won, so in modern terms, it couldn’t have been that bad, could it? Yes, it was.

The pride of our Pacific fleet rested in the oily mud of Pearl Harbor, and the Japanese Empire had handily rolled up every other US and Allied presence in that broad ocean except for Australia and New Zealand. The Japanese appeared invincible — an outlook quietly shared by many military leaders. The North Atlantic was a German lake, ruthlessly coursed by U-boats, and Hitler’s boys owned Europe plus big bites of Africa and the Middle East.

But our British cousins held tenaciously to their isles, and were fighting for every inch of sand in North Africa. America was determined to strike back, but where, and with what? Priority was given to North Africa, where at least we had friends waiting, and our combination could trap Rommel’s Afrika Korps between US and British forces. Some war planners felt it wasn’t worth the risk to send a single Marine to the far western Pacific. Then in the spring of ’42, things changed.

The Japanese pushed into the Solomons, building bases — including a large airfield at Lunga Point on a hilly, thickly jungled island called Guadalcanal. From there they could isolate and then attack Australia. America decided to send that one Marine … With some friends, of course.