Tap, Point, Tap

“It’s just something we started doing in our outfit last time in Iraq,” Ray explained, a little sheepish. “When we touch the flag, it means First, my country. When I point, that’s Then YOU, my brother soldier. Then, Me.”

“It’s not that simple,” he said. “There’s a lot more, but in combat it’s like this: All of us, none of us is as important as America, and what we do as soldiers. Then, my brother soldier is always going to come before me. That’s the way it has to be for me and for them too. I get hurt, I get killed, that’s not so important. My country, then my brother soldier, then me. Oh, man, it’s hard to explain.” Maybe it is to others, I told him; not to me.

In those seconds, my mind had flashed back months, and then years. Months, to watching two young Marines “banging knuckles” and murmuring “DFY, bro’.” They too explained, and they too were a bit embarrassed telling a stranger. It meant “Die For You, brother,” and it wasn’t just something they just said – it was a credo they lived by. Years, to some small-unit cross-border ops when things had gone wrong, horribly wrong, and men from other teams, dead and living, had been left behind. We began joining hands before each mission, swearing we would never leave each other behind; that if the situation came down to it, we would all go down together. Together.

Ray scanned my battered boots and pack; did kind of a “scar survey” on me and then peered into my eyes.

“I ’spect,” he said, “You might know something about that, mister.” He excused himself and stepped away. I sat with Ollie.

“Really,” Ollie confided, “He started that in Iraq, and we all got behind it. It helps remind everybody what’s important and who we are.” He laughed, “Now lookit my boy, Ray! I’m older and senior, but he is The Man, you know?”

Ray was passing down two rows of seated soldiers, stopping before each one, leaning down or kneeling, touching shoulders or knees, asking “You good? Everything OK at home? Got all your gear? Ready to get your head back in the game? Good!” The looks exchanged between them were redolent with respect, resolve and compassion.

“See,” said Ollie, “He just naturally does what others have to be taught to do. In Iraq, he said we have to tell our people that first, we are American soldiers, and we are America to these (Iraqi) people. We got to do what’s right no matter what. Second, any of us or all of us would die for any other fellow soldier. He made them believe it. We grew up close to each other, and I can tell you this: he sure didn’t learn it on the street.”