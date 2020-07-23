More simple wisdom on capital punishment from a great-grandfather in East Texas: “I’m sick of hearing people talk about how them executions over t’ Huntsville ain’t a deterrent to murders. That there’s a red herring. You don’t shoot a rabid dog to teach other rabid dogs a lesson. You shoot him so he don’t bite nobody else. I guarantee you something from 90 years of life now: You put down some murderin’ sumbitch, he won’t never murder nobody again. Ain’t that deterrent enough? Have people now got no sense no more, or no guts, or neither one?”

On smart vs. clever: A researcher at a “future weapons” think-tank was struggling to articulate his concerns about some younger colleagues. They were brilliant, he said, but not wise. Like many scientists, he worked comfortably with complex theories, but he had trouble expressing himself in “lay language.” Suddenly it hit him:

“An acquaintance has a home coffee grinder. The motor is powerful and the blades are razor sharp. It is designed so it cannot be operated unless two separate plungers are depressed simultaneously. One requires a crescent-shaped plunger, and the other, a pin-plunger set at a different height, both of which are set into the top of the grinder. His son spent most of an afternoon figuring out and fashioning a tool to overcome that safety feature. He succeeded — and cut off two fingertips. He was clever and determined, but not smart, not wise. Apply that mindset to energy weapons, and you’ve got trouble. There’s too much talk about can we do this? and not enough about should we do this?