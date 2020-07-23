I scribble notes constantly. It’s my job, my life, my compulsion. Weapons, tactics, quotes, places — people. At year’s end, I have boxes full of ’em, and many are “paper orphans” — fragments, ideas, observations with no context to frame them within. Not enough for a column or a feature article.

What do you do with a hero’s confession? A scientist’s definition of the difference between “clever” and “smart”? An unforgettable bumper sticker? Toss ’em? Use them to start the kindling? Maybe. But first, I’ll share a few of them with you.

Simple wisdom from a cop who patrols a decaying ghetto neighborhood outside a mid-South city, where home invasions are common, cruel and bloody. After one such horrific crime, the family scrawled a warning on a scrap of cardboard with a felt-tip marker, and hung it by their front door. It read, “If you come back agan to robb us we will kill you. All you. We got guns now and we mean it.”

“After two years,” the officer said, “Almost every other home on that block has been hit, some more than once. Not that place. Now they even put out flower pots and chairs, nice ones, and sometimes the kids leave their bikes on the porch. Nothing gets stolen. That sign is still there. The crooks know they mean it. Do you think if more crooks thought for sure that’s what would happen to ’em home invasions would just go away?” Hmmm. What a radical concept.

Bumper sticker: When seconds mean life or death, the police are only minutes away.