Not-So-Famous Quotes

“Try never to run out of smokes, ammo and luck all at the same time. But remember, if you have ammo, you can always get more smokes, and make your own luck.” — G.K. Shirpa

One of the oldest folders in my jumbled files is titled “Things Said & Done.” It’s kind of a catch-all of quotes, quips and lines from places bright and dark. Now and then that file needs airing out, you know? Like now….

The challenge posed to Shirpa was, “From your long life of combat, select just one piece of advice you would give young warriors.”

I thought that was a pretty simplistic answer for a man who had been fighting communists over two continents for more than half a century, since he was about 9-years old. Knowing a little about him, I suspected there was more to it; a more metaphysical meaning. I was right.

He explained that everyone has something—literally, some thing — they need in their body and soul to sustain them in battle and to keep them going through a long campaign—or a longer life of soldiering. Ask any smoker, he said, how important tobacco can be before and after a fight. For others it may be their bible, their prayer beads, a treasured photo, a talisman of clan or tribe, a sweetheart’s scarf, their father’s knife, their mother’s last letter. Those are the “smokes.”

“Ammo” is the means and ability to defend your life, your possessions and your loved ones; whatever it takes to fend off or attack evil. And “luck”? Certainly, he said, there is an element of fate or karma woven through all war, all life, because, he smiled, “Indeed, God blinks,” but all too often, he said, isn’t it odd how fortes fortuna adiuvat — fortune favors the bold? In his experience, Shirpa said, a man who is smart enough to know that bold, decisive action and belief in oneself are event-shaping forces in and of themselves, will indeed be “luckier” than the wavering and timid.

Another gem he gave me was this: “A warrior should not try to see or imagine ‘the end of his trail.’ Do not imagine a hero’s welcome, adoring crowds, grateful comrades or even a long, peaceful rest. While you wake, with every word spoken and every act taken, live so that when you lay down your head, to sleep or to die, you may say to yourself and your God that you have acquitted yourself honorably this day. Do this and sleep will welcome you as a hero; your bed of rocks will comfort you more than fur and feathers, and there will be no end to your trail, or any need or desire to end it.”